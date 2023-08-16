Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Romance Guide

One of the easiest companions to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Wyll, the handsome warlock with a glass eye. Driven by heroic morals, Wyll is an ethical warrior who made his name as the ‘Blade of Frontiers‘ in exchange for selling his soul to the devil.

However, he is not particularly proud of this deal and regrets it. Ways to romance different companions in BG3 also differ according to each character’s personality. Therefore, romancing Wyll means understanding his morals and always doing the right thing. So let us look into how to woo this strong and brave warlock in BG3.

Related: All Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Options

Wyll location in BG3

As the story progresses, you will get to know Wyll eventually, but your first interaction with him will be in the Druid’s Grove during Act I while raiding for the Goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can reach there by moving north of the Ravaged Beach till you locate Wyll. He will be searching for the Mind Flayer’s tadpole remedy.

Although you meet him quite early, you cannot add him to your party unless you have completed the Blade of the Frontiers quest.

How to get Wyll’s approval

Getting Wyll’s approval is the first step to romancing him in BG3. Luckily, it is pretty straightforward. Considering his unwavering ethics, anything righteous and good will help you gain Wyll’s approval. Follow the tips mentioned below to gain high approval from him:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Perform heroic tasks and help people in need

Express altruism and stay away from any selfish act

Always show a disliking for the devil and the goblins

Fight off monsters and evil entities

Do not deceive him in any way

Stick with him during Gale’s personal quest

Condemn cruel behavior and take no part in such acts

How to romance Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

To romance Wyll, you first need to add him to your party. Then, it would be best if you complete his companion quest. Go to the Goblin Camp, rescue Halsin, and finally experience an intimate night with him at your camp.

Add Wyll to your party

After you meet Wyll at the Druid Gove, you need to show him that his and your interests are the same so that he joins your party. Express your commitment to him and your hate for the goblins. These mutual interests will make him join your party but keep in mind that once you go down this path, your chances of romance with Minthara are closed for good as she is a goblin supporter.

Pursue Wyll’s companion quest

Wyll’s companion quest can only be started if you have a high approval with him, leading you to romance Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3. This companion quest requires you to go to the Goblin camp and speak to Spike about a demon name Mizora but you cannot take Wyll with you.

If you take him with your party, the option to romance him will be gone. Talk to Spike, and he will tell you that Mizora is gone. Immediately after this conversation, you must kill Spike and Abdirak present there.

Rescue Halsin

Halsin is a Druid trapped in the Goblin camp that you must rescue during the “Free the Refugees” quest in BG3. Rescue him, as this heroic act will increase your chances of romance with Wyll in BG3.

Go to the camp

After the Goblin camp is defeated, there will be a celebration in your camp due to a successful raid. Choose the “We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight” during your conversation with Wyll and then select him for bedroll. This will trigger a romance scene in Baldur’s Gate 3.