Baldur’s Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum Puzzle Guide

Thorm Mausoleum puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the many complex puzzles but if you know the secret information of how to solve this puzzle, it will be an easy task for you to complete it. During Act 2 while you are within the Shadow Cursed Lands, you will have to go to the Thorm Mausoleum to find out some information about Kethric Thorm.

In order to find the secret solution to the BG3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle, you need to get a stained book within the mausoleum that contains the right order to interact with the murals. Always remember that the wrong order will lead to traps getting activated.

Successfully completing the Baldur’s Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle will lead you to the entrance of Gauntlet of Shar.

BG3 Thorm Mausoleum location

You will have to pass through the House of Healing and deal with Malus Thorm before you can get to Thorm Mausoleum. Go north of Moonrise Towers, pass through the city and you will see House of Healing up ahead. Enter it and the receptionist will tell you to wait for your turn. Talk to her and let her know you are here to help and she will let you through.

Pass through the main theater where Malus is teaching nurses how to conduct an operation (quite poorly). Deal with them and then exit out the other side to enter a small graveyard. Pass through it and you will reach the Mausoleum as shown in the map below.

How to solve Baldur’s Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle

In order to solve the puzzle of the Thorm Mausoleum, you need to find the stained book and enter into the chamber which is at the backside of the Thorm Mausoleum in BG3. Once inside the chamber, you will see 3 murals on different walls.

The first mural is on the right side of the chamber as soon as you enter, the second mural is on the left and the last mural can be found at the back side of the same room. Once you pressed all three buttons on the murals, the puzzle of Thorm Mausoleum is solved and you will gain access to an elevator which will bring you down the dungeon of Gauntlet of Shar.

Upon interacting with them you will find a bit more about Kethric Thorm and his back story. However, if you interact with them in the right order, you will complete the puzzle.

The correct order for the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle in BG3 is

Moonrise Towers Grief General

The actual place to find the solution for the Thorm Mausoleum is in a book within the same area. The book can be found by going east of this chamber.

If you are successful in getting the right order, you won’t be experiencing these traps, and if you are not able to do it in the right order, send your allies to different locations and just one of them will try to activate the murals. In this case, not everyone will be caught in these traps.