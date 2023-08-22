Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart: Daughter Of Darkness Walkthrough

In Baldur’s Gate 3, before you can recruit Shadowheart, you must complete her companion quest, Daughter of Darkness. You can find Shadowheart in a Mind Flayer Pod in Nautiloid. Free her of it. She is riddled with her past.

The character is of private nature and isn’t easy to crack and can’t be known easily as it requires engaging in conversations and aiding her in the obstacles that come in her path. Recruiting her has some advantages, as she is a great healer.

As you engage more with her over time, she will brief you partially about herself and her objectives, and you will unlock the companion quest name “Daughter of Darkness” in Baldur’s Gate 3. This quest will allow you to know her and delve deep into her story, which has different outcomes, like romancing Shadowheart later in BG3.

How to complete Daughter of Darkness in BG3

The companion quest appears in all three acts of BG3. However, you can do the following to advance into the Daughter of Darkness quest.

Act 1

During act one of BG3, there’s little to less that you can do in the quest companion as it’s the initial of it. You start knowing her over time by performing specific actions as you progress in the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will find a Gilded chest that will give you info about Selune, and later, when you confront Shadowheart, you will find her telling you it’s rubbish; that is when you will know that she is a worshipper of Shar.

Lae’zel and Shadowheart might provoke each other into a fight at the campsite. You can save Shadowheart, or she gets killed, or they become friends. Furthermore, when you have to pass through the Mountain Pass, she will also help you with your goal.

You can also go to the Dark World and proceed to Grymforge and find a Shar statue to gift her to learn more about her. You can do these things to progress in the Daughter of Darkness quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. I advise you to keep her in your company most of the time as you will gather more information.

Act 2

This act of BG3 features Shadowheart playing a significant role. You will get to do the most during this act. One of the most essential pillars of this act is the Gauntlet of Shar quest in Underdark.

You will be solving puzzles and acing trials, and collecting Umbral gems. After you have done that, you have to locate Nightsong, and this is a pivotal point of the story. If you save Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3, she will change her views about Shar, question her objectives, and get new ones.

But if you kill Nightsong, she will become a true devotee to Shar, and there will be no going back from it. I recommend you save Nightsong as it will play a significant part in act three as she will have to save people crucially vital to her, and the character will also become romanceable.

Through the Shadow Cursed lands, as you find ways to mitigate the Shadow Curse, you will find her resisting it as well.

Act 3

During this final act, you will find yourself at the climax of the Daughter of Darkness companion quest in BG3. It will converge towards the Lower City at the House of Grief.

Proceed to confront Mother Superior, eventually leading to a fight. After you defeat her, you can question her about the whereabouts of Shadowheart’s parents, and she will tell you they reside in the Chamber of Loss. Proceed straight ahead until you reach the end.

This will conclude the Daughter of Darkness quest in BG3 with Shadowheart meeting her parents and knowing her name.

If you had saved Nightsong, Shadowheart would give a peaceful farewell to her parents or release them from their captivity. But if you hadn’t saved Nightsong, then this led to her killing the parents as a final act and then losing memory of her parents again.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Daughter of Darkness rewards

After the quest, you will come upon the Mirror of Loss, from where you can acquire rewards by offering a suitable part of yourself, such as a piece of your memory. The mirror of loss can also buff one of your stats and debuff another one as an equal exchange.