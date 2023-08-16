Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach Romance Guide

If you are looking for a hot Tiefling girlfriend with cool hair to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, Karlach is the best match. Karlach is a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian with an eternal fire burning in her chest. She is brave, kind, and heroic and looks for the same qualities in her companion.

To develop a strong relationship with Karlach, you must win her approval by treating her right and making pleasing choices. This guide is written to explain everything you need to do to get this outcome. So let us look into where to find Karlach first before getting to the romance tips in BG3.

Karlach location in BG3

You will come across Karlach on The Risen Road alongside a river in Baldur’s Gate 3. She will be resting on the blood-covered ground there. To get to Karlach, start from Blighted Village and then reach her while passing by the windmill gnome.

There is also another way to come across Karlach early in Act I of BG3. This can be done by going to Zelvor’s room, going up, and jumping down from the cliff that overlooks the Risen Road.

Once you go near Karlach, you will know that she is not the devil as most people believe her to be. She will ask for your help to fight off some fake paladins, and once you do so, she will join your party.

How to get Karlach’s approval

Karlach is an adventurous and determined warrior who loves heroic acts and hates the goblins. This tells you everything you must do to gain her approval in BG3. Follow the tips mentioned below to gain approval from Karlach and then romance her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Perform heroic acts which will impress her

Condemn injustice and promote kindness

Be kind to children

Side with the Tiefling

Be strong while fighting and avoid anything that insinuates cowardice

Always be against the goblins

Punish evil-doers

How to romance Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

After gaining Karlach’s approval in BG3, you must side with her people in the ‘Save the Refugees’ quest to increase your chances of romance with her. This also involves you siding against the goblins hence losing your opportunity to romance Minthara.

As you know, Karlach is cursed with the eternal fire burning inside her; it will be almost impossible for you to get close to her. You will need an ‘Infernal Iron‘ to let you come close to her. To get the relationship going, you will need many of those, so keep that in mind.

You can find them in the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon and the Shadow-Cursed lands. Not just the Infernal Irons, you will also need to use spells that protect her from overheating. This will let you share a kiss with her.

To sleep with her, you must take an Infernal Iron to Last Light Inn during Act II, which the blacksmith will mold until Karlach is fixed permanently. After doing this, go for a long rest at the camp, and with Karlach in your bed, the romantic scene will trigger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Another important aspect of your relationship with Karlach is ensuring that Dammon is kept alive, as he will guide your relationship with her every step of the way.