Where To Find Halsin In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Halsin, the first druid, is one of the strongest NPCs and a potential recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3. Upon arriving in Emerald Grove and talking to Rath reveals that Halsin is missing for some time. He left with Aradin’s team and hasn’t returned yet. It is now your duty to “Save the First Druid” by finding the location of Halsin and free him.

Selecting the mission puts a marker on Goblin’s Camp, which is to the West of Emerald Grove. This is the extent of any help you will get from the game. Follow our guide step by step to find Halsin and free him from his tormentors in BG3.

Halsin location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin is held as a captive inside Goblin’s camp, west of Emerald Grove. However, during your journey west, you will pass through Blighted Village. This area is also teeming with goblins. You can either roll persuasion or fight their hordes to proceed. If your character is a Drow, you can pretty much automatically enter the camp without any trouble since one of the Goblins’ leaders is a Drow.

Go southwest to find the road connecting Blighted Village and Goblin Camp. This road has a lot of goblins eating and feasting. Sneak past them to resume your journey North. The next area of the goblin camp is called Shattered Sanctum. The gate that leads to the Shattered Sanctum is blocked by a massive ogre. Sneak past it and try to enter the area by finding a cracked wall.

This cracked wall can be destroyed with any bludgeoning weapon or any powerful magic. Once inside the camp, you are free to roam. However, at this point, you must learn about the location of Halsin in BG3. There are several methods to find Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Find the prisoner Liam in the bloodied shrine by either rolling Persuasion on his torturers or succeeding in dialogues. Don’t attack them as it will make the whole settlement hostile.

on his torturers or succeeding in dialogues. Don’t attack them as it will make the whole settlement hostile. Find one of three goblin leaders, Priestess Guts . She is in the middle of the settlement with her guards. Talk to her and let her lead you to her house. Attack her immediately to stop her from raising the alarm. Once killed, talk to her dead body using Speak with Dead necromancy spell to learn about Halsin’s location in BG3.

. She is in the middle of the settlement with her guards. Talk to her and let her lead you to her house. Attack her immediately to stop her from raising the alarm. Once killed, talk to her dead body using to learn about Halsin’s location in BG3. Or you can simply explore the goblin settlement by using stealth. Don’t engage in fights or unnecessary activities.

How to free Halsin

Halsin is kept inside Worg Pens, and he is in his bear form in Baldur’s Gate 3. To reach Worg Pens, go right from Priestess Guts’ throne and cross the wooden bridge. Turn left to find a door guarded by three goblins. You can roll persuasion or kill these guards easily.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Upon entering the Worg Pen, you will notice Goblin children teasing a bear inside a cage. Talk to the bear and he will reveal himself as Halsin and ask for your help. Freeing him will present you with three choices.

Side with Halsin (kill the goblins)

Side with Goblins (kill Halsin)

Let both parties decide their own fates

At this point, we recommend siding with Halsin as he will be instrumental in ending Emerald Grove’s conflict. He also joins the party later and helps you with the parasite inside your skull, after Volo’s botched eye surgery. However, to attain Halsin’s favor, you need to defeat three goblin leaders. Priestess Guts, Dror Ragzlin (goblin king) and Nightwarden Minthara (the drow). After that, Halsin moves back to Druid Enclave and fixes the rift between Druids and Tieflings.