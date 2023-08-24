Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin Companion Guide

Halsin is one of the companions that Baldur’s Gate 3 features during the game’s storyline. Just like Jaheira’s Wild Shape, Halsin also has a Druid ability called Wild Shape, which allows him to transform into various types of animals.

Halsin can also deal plenty of magical damage to the enemies as he is a fantastic spell caster. If you want a damage dealer who can provide support as a healer, choosing Halsin as a companion in BG3 will be the best choice.

How to recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must first rescue him from the Goblin Leaders. This will happen during the Rescue of the Halsin Quest. He will then take you to the Last Light Inn, where both of you will be helping Thaniel.

You will ask Halsin to join your team, but the recruiting will happen once you reach Act 2. Once you rescue Thaniel in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will recruit Halsin.

How to romance Halsin in BG3

The option to romance Halsin will appear once you have completed Rescue the Halsin Quest. After that, he will take you to the Moonrise Towers, where you can begin the conversation with him.

You can then increase the Companion Approval Ratings by choosing the right dialogues. Once you have enough ratings, you can romance the Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to raise the Halsin approval rating

Like any other companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also increase the Companion Approval Ratings of Halsin by choosing the right dialogue.

For that, you need to look for Halsin nature, which is a protective alpha male. Choosing the dialogues that will take his help will raise the Halsin Approval Rating.

Best build for Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have reached level 2 of Halsin in BG3, you can choose the subclass for the Druid class.

Circle of the Land

Circle of the Moon

Circle of Spore

Choosing Circle of the Moon, you can transform the Halsin build into the bear form, which has much more DPS than the normal form.

Aside from that, you will get an extra spell slot for every level you upgrade to. This means you have plenty of slots to experiment with spells. Halsin in BG3 also gets a chance to equip a healing spell, which you can get to support the team.

Halsin companion quest walkthrough

Halsin doesn’t have a proper companion quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. As said before, you must first save Halsin from the Goblin Leaders at their camp. At this point, you will not trigger the quest of Halsin until you make your way to the Last Light Inn.

Once there, you will meet with Art Cullagh, who needs rescuing. Following this event, you can recruit Halsin and trigger his quests in BG3.