Baldur’s Gate 3 True Soul Gut Boss Guide

True Soul Gut, High Priestess of the Absolute, is one of the Goblins found in the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

She has managed to capture a Druid named Halsin with the help of other Goblins Dror Ragzlin and Minthara. Your main objective here in the storyline of Baldur’s Gate is to find and rescue Halsin.

For that, you need to kill all three Goblins located in the Goblin Camp. Defeating the High Priestess of the Absolute is difficult but is possible if you make the right decision mentioned in this guide.

Where to find True Soul Gut

You can find True Soul Gut in the Goblin Camp located inside the Shattered Sanctum of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once you are inside the Shattered Sanctum, you can locate the True Soul Gut in the following coordinates (X:-297, Y:-21). The marker circle on the map image below has the exact location of the High Priestess of the Absolute.

True Soul Gut Dialogue Options

As soon as you first approach True Soul Gut, she will want to brand you with the sign of the Absolute. With the help of this sign, you can unlock the special abilities of weapons such as Gloves of Power.

You will not have both options to either take help and get branded or not. If you decide to do that, you will trigger an event in which True Soul Gut will take you alone in the chapel.

After you make your way to the chapel with Priestess, she will then proceed with branding you with the Sign of Absolute. After asking if you are ready for the process, she will give you a Potion.

If you decide to drink Potion, you will sleep right away and wake up chained up in a prison. If you decide to not take the Potion, you will also end up chained up in the prison either way.

When you will wake up, you will be threatened by the True Soul Gut and her bodyguard. To free yourself, you need to pass the checks. If you manage to do so, you will reunite with your team members. You can later attempt to kill the High Priestess of the Absolute.

How to defeat True Soul Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3

In traditional Baldur’s Gate fashion, there are multiple ways to kill or get rid of True Soul Gut. The first is the obvious and direct way in which your party engages her for a full-on boss fight.

This is also the most difficult one because she is going to call for reinforcements. Every enemy on the floor, including the other two Goblin bosses are going to join the fight.

Another way is to basically assassinate her in a single turn without letting her call for reinforcements. This method relies on your party members and their skills.

Lastly, you can let an assassin named Korilla take care of True Soul Gut for you in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is the easiest method there is but requires you to make the correct choices.

Method 1 – a direct assault

If you have not cleared the whole floor, you are in for a challenging fight. You are going to be taking on True Soul Gut as well as the other Goblins roaming around in Shattered Sanctum.

The important thing to note here is that she will call for aid on her own turn — the first being yours. Hence, you are going to have one whole turn to position your characters right.

The goblins are going to group up outside the room. What you need to do is split your party and get someone to place some explosive barrels or oil barrels outside the gate.

When the goblins start trying to break down the door to get in, trigger the barrels for a massive explosion to take out most of the grouped-up goblins. This is going to do the most damage, but if you do not have any barrels, you can use a Scroll of Grease. Grease up the area around the gate and light it up using a fire spell or attack.

Method 2 – kill True Soul Gut in 1 turn

Remember when we said that True Soul Gut only calls for aid on her own turn in Baldur’s Gate 3? That gives you one turn to finish her off before any of the other Goblins break into the room.

True Soul Gut is actually pretty easy to defeat when she is all alone. You basically need just a few hits to take her down. Save your game after entering the room. Do not speak with her. Instead, position your characters around her to basically box her in.

Then attack her directly to trigger the boss fight. Open up with a backstab for massive critical damage. You can also use a speed potion to get in another hit.

This is how you cheese True Soul Gut. If you kill her in your own turn, she will not scream for help. You can also head out into the Goblin Camp without any worries because no one will suspect you of killing their high priestess.

Method 3 – let Korrilla kill Gut for you

This method will only work if you try to take True Soul Gut help for the Ilithid Worm and drink the sleeping potion. If you refuse to drink the potion, either way, you will end up in prison with the Priestess.

While there inside the prison, make sure to not do anything to escape like breaking yourself free from the chains. This turn of events will initiate a call for help from an assassin’ named Korilla.

She will appear out of nowhere and kill the High Priestess of the Absolute as well as her bodyguard. Once she kills the True Soul Gut, she will also set you free from the chains.

After that, you can walk yourself out of the prison. To return back to your party members, take the big door on the left to exit the prison. The advantage of using the help of the Assassin’ is that not a single Goblin will be alerted that True Soul Gut is dead.

This means you can then walk freely in the Goblin Camp with one less Goblin in your hands. Do not worry. You can still loot True Soul Gut afterward.

True Soul Gut rewards and loot

After defeating True Soul Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get the following items as rewards along with a key that will open the High Priestess of the Absolute chamber in the Goblin Camp: