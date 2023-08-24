Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Companion Guide

Of all the recruitable companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira is among the easiest to recruit. She also possesses excellent damage-dealing abilities as she belongs to the Druid Class. With the Circle of the Moon subclass, she also can transform into a beast using the Wild Shape ability.

How to recruit Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unlike other companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, recruiting Jaheira is straightforward, as she will ask you to join your party instead of convincing her. You need to meet her in Act 2 of the game and ask for her help defeating Katheric Thorm.

You can add her to your party once you both have defeated the Katheric Thorm in BG3. This option will come soon after she asks you to join the party.

How to romance Jaheira in BG3

The first thing you must do to romance Jaheira is recruit her to the party. Once you have done that, you need to increase your Companion Approval Rating with her, which can be done by choosing the right dialogue. Once you have enough Approval Ratings, you can romance Jaheira.

How to raise Jaheira’s approval rating

Like any other companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also improve the Companion Approval Rating for Jaheira by choosing the dialogue she likes. For that, you need to learn about her personality, which is always to let her protect. You can easily do so by making Jaheira a supporting character in your party.

Best build for Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jaheira belongs to the Druid class, and this class has three subclass options to choose from.

The Circle of the Land

The Circle of the Moon

Circle of Spore

After choosing the Circle of the Moon subclass for Jaheira, you can head over to choosing the best skill for her. You want to look for skills that can enhance your overall damage output, and for that, the best skills are Perception and Animal Handling. Together, these will make the best build for Jaheira in BG3.

Jaheira companion quest walkthrough

Jaheira, unlike other companions, has two companion quests. The first one is named The High Harper, in which you need to fight the Harpers. Similarly, it would be best to find Minsc in the Guild near Heapside Strand Waypoint during the second quest.

Once there, you will find out the Minsc is no longer there, and then, you will head over to Counting House and Sewers to find him.