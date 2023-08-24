Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Companion Guide  

Minsc has made a comeback in Baldur’s Gate 3 from the previous progressions of the game. Previously, it belonged to the ranger class, so we can assume he will be an excellent fighter. In terms of looks, he is a human turned into a granite figure and carries a pet hamster wherever he goes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to recruit Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Minsc in BG3, you first need to rescue her from the imprisonment of Cultists. This will happen during the Aid the Underduke quest, which proceeds after the Return Rakath’s Gold. Once done, you can recruit Minsc if you follow the right dialogue in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to romance Minsc in BG3

You can romance Minsc, as he falls into the companion category. And every character can be romanced if you have enough Companion Approval Ratings. The same thing can be said for Minsc, but since he was not around for a long time, we cannot say something unless we test it.

How to raise the Minsc approval rating

As opposed to other companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, the game has provided very little to what the Minsc is. Based on that, we cannot say a specific thing about which things can improve the Companion Approval Ratings for Minsc.

In my experience after playing Baldur’s Gate 3, anything involving heroic acts will raise the Companion Approval Ratings for Minsc. In BG3, you will come across animals such as Owlbear, and if you treat them with care, the Companion Approval Ratings will also increase for Minsc.

Best build for Minsc

Since Minsc has returned and is still a new companion, there is little information on the best build for Minsc. Although he belongs to the Ranger class, we can make assumptions about how the build for Minsc would go.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Here, we can tell how Ranger would progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. Rangers can self-pick their enemy during level 1. Once the ranger reaches level 2, they can choose the spells, so the best option here is to choose “Longstrider” and “Ensnaring Strike” for him.

You can then choose the subclasses once Minsc reaches level 3. The available subclasses for Minsc in BG3 are listed below:

Hunter

Beast Master

Gloom Stalker

Once Minsc has reached level 4, you will then have the option to choose the Feat. The best option for the feat is Great Weapon Master.