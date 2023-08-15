Where To Find Dammon In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a lot of NPC throughout the game’s storyline, and Dammon is one of them with the ability to forge the Infernal Iron. He is a blacksmith whose help is needed in completing The Hellion’s Heart companion quest.

Dammon travels to uncertain places, and many players are unsure where to meet him. But there are many chances of you meeting Dammon in different game acts.

Dammon locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing you should care about before finding Dammon in BG3 is to acquire the Infernal Iron. It is necessary to bring the Infernal Iron to Dammon when you meet him for the first time.

There are two locations from where you can find the Infernal Iron:

The first location is the Shattered Sanctum. In the very north of the Sanctum, you will fight the Dror Ragzlin Goblin Leader. Behind his seat is a treasure room. Open the room to acquire the Infernal Iron.

The second location for finding the Infernal Iron is in the Blighted Village in the house with the Whispering Depth Transition in Baldur’s Gate 3. Go from the Shabby Wooden Door and climb the ladder above the chest. You will find the Infernal Iron there.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After you get the Infernal Iron, you can meet Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3. Below you will find Dammon locations in all three acts.

Act 1

You can meet Dammon in Act 1 after you have killed the Goblin Leaders and rescued Halsin. You must arrive at the Emerald Groove at a blacksmith shop at coordinates X:178 Y:563.

Be advised not to trigger any conflict in Emerald Groove, and if you do somehow, tell the Teiflings to leave Emerald Groove. This is because there is a risk of Dammon being killed, and you will fail to complete Karlach’s Companion Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Act 2

As mentioned, Dammon is an NPC that can be met several times in BG3. If you want to meet Dammon in Act 2, you can do it in the Last Light Inn. Dammon will be available at these coordinates X:-33 Y:165.

During Act 2, you will meet him during Karlach’s Quest, and to finish this quest, you need to bring him Infernal Iron.

Act 3

If you have progressed to Act 3 without completing Karlach’s Quest, you still have one more chance to meet Dammon in BG3. Doing so will complete this quest in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. But before you go, you must collect more Infernal Iron to meet him. He will be available at the Forge of the Nine in the Titular Town, located west of the Elfsong Tavern.