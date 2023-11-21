How To Get Annals Of Karsus In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Annals of Karsus in BG3 is a quest item that you need to progress in Gale’s storyline. Gale needs this to understand the Crown of Karsus better. However, the information he seeks is considered forbidden knowledge, which can only be found in the depths of Sorcerous Sundries Vault.

This guide will take you to the location of the Annals of Karsus in Baldur’s Gate 3 and help you get it.

Where to get The Annals of Karsus in BG3

To find this book, you first need to talk to Tolna in Sorcerous Sundries. She’ll explain that the only way to access the vault is through her office. This will start the Gale quest, The Wizard of the Waterdeep. After starting this quest, you need to head upstairs.

Tolna’s office is to the left side of the Lorroakan’s Projection that welcomes you. You can sneak in there by going invisible in Baldur’s Gate 3. To open the door, you will need to pass the Sleight of Hand dexterity check if you use the thieves’ tools.

Right behind this open door, you see a few books. Interact with the Clasped Book to open another portal. Enter the portal, and you’ll reach the Sorcerous Vault.

Go through the vault door and break the next door, and you’ll enter a circular room with multiple doors that lead to other doors. The following is the sequence of doors you need to follow to get to the Annals of Karsus in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Silverhand -> Abjuration -> Silver -> Demon Door

There is a lever in the Silver door that you need to pull. Once you open this, return to the chamber with doors and enter the Demon Door. From there, head to the shining Karsus Door, and you’ll reach the vault. This vault has a few items in BG3, and one of them is the Annals of Karsus.

You can give the book to Gale as he explains he wishes to remake the Crown of Karsus.