Baldur Gate 3 Jaheira Approval Rating Guide

Jaheira is a half-elf Druid and one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can recruit in Act 2 after gaining her approval in the Moonrise Tower. After helping her defeat the Ketheric Thorm, she will ask you to let her on your side. Thus recruiting her on your team.

After she is on your side, you will play Jaheira’s companion quest and help her find her old friend, Minsc. Along the way, you must help her fight enemies and cross roadblocks to achieve her goals. She will approve or disapprove of your choices at certain events in conversation with her.

It will be up to you whether you want to approve of her decision and get along with Jaheira’s nature or make a decision for your interests. Your choices will result in either a positive or negative approval rating with Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3.

A positive relationship with her can give you approval to romance Jaheira, while a negative one can make her leave your party.

How to gain Jaheira approval in BG3

To get high approval from Jaheira, we must first understand her nature. Jaheira is a fan of justice and loves nature. She admires the virtue of courage, respects morality, and likes decisiveness. Any decision involving the above virtues has a high chance of getting approval from Jaheira.

The following acts can have a high approval rating from Jaheira in BG3:

Sparing or saving the lives of others

Making a decision based on justice

Helping other companions or NPCs with difficulty

Showing courage or valor

Jaheira Approval down choices

Contrary to Jaheira’s virtuous nature, anything that conflicts with justice, morality, and courage can get disapproval from Jaheira. Continuously behaving deceitfully can end your relationship with Jaheira, and she will leave your party.

The following acts will down the approval rating from Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3: