Baldur’s Gate 3 Dror Ragzlin Boss Guide

Dror Ragzlin belongs to the Hobgoblins race and is a warlord as well as a “True Soul of the Absolute” in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is a loyal servant of the Absolute deity for whom they torture the souls of their enemies.

Defeating Dror Ragzlin is going to let you take his Faithbreaker weapon, a rare warhammer that inflicts the souls of its enemies.

Where to find Dror Ragzlin

Dor Ragzlin is found at the Shattered Sanctum in Baldur’s Gate 3. You encounter him during the “Raid the Grove” quest in Act 1.

The Shattered Samctrum location comes under the territory of the Goblin Camp. When exploring this camp, you will come across Minthara and eventually have to deal with True Soul Gut.

She is your potential boss as she is a True Soul of the Absolute as well. Talk to her about the Druid Grove and gain access to the “Raid the Grove” quest. After receiving the quest head over to the location marked on the map to reach Dror Ragzlin.

He is at the central part of the area below the rafters. He is trying to gain information from the dead corpse through his telepathic abilities. Once you approach him, he will start having a conversation if you. This conversation will have different outcomes depending on your choice of dialogue options.

Dror Ragzlin dialogue options

With each dialogue you chose during the conversation with the True Soul, you will get a different outcome from it. Although all dialogue choices with Dror Ragzlin lead to the boss fight, you will gain additional charisma only if you choose alternate options for each question.

Dror Ragzlin invites you to read the mind of a dead squid whom you killed earlier in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, he will figure out that whoever killed the squid possesses the weapon in need.

If you refuse to examine the Corpse, you will trigger the boss fight right away. However, examining the corpse will lead to Ragzlin believing that you are also a True Soul. He will spare your life. Thus, giving you enough time to set up your team to kill him and his team.

Here are the dialogues choices you must make. They are listed in the order you get them.

Examine the Corpse

What profane ceremony is this?

All right. Let the ceremony proceed.

Allow hobgoblin to speak freely, lest he sense your intrusion.

Let the hobgoblin continue the questioning.

It’s a mistake. I’m a True Soul, remember? We connected.

Challenge Ragzlin to fight

No. But I’ll happily leave it a dead hobgoblin for company.

How to defeat Dror Ragzlin in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best way to defeat Dror Ragzlin is by positioning your party atop the ladder to the area. Since Ragzlin can’t perform ranged attacks, you will have enough gap between you to deflect his attacks.

Place two members in one spot on the stairs, the other team parallels them. Lastly, the remaining member can be positioned anywhere.

However, before taking care of the True Soul, deal with the goblins instead. They possess spells in their arsenal that are enough to push you down to your death. Therefore, start off by performing a sneak attack and cast spells on the closest enemy before shifting focus on Ragzlin.

Ragzlin primarily focuses on strength. Therefore, do not use spells on him that solely depend upon this stat. In addition to that, he wields the Faithbreaker weapon. This is a rare weapon capable of inflicting the souls of the targets.

The best option is to cast Bane or Hex on him due to his possession of a low dexterity stat. After he is defeated, he will drop a lot of rare loot for you to collect.

Dror Ragzlin rewards and loot

After managing to defeat Dror Ragzlin in Baldur’s Gate 3, he will drop the rarest Warhammer called Faithbreaker that deals a ton of Bludgeoning damage to your opponents.