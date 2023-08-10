Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Romance Guide

Gale is a companion which you will find in Baldur Gate 3. He is a wizard and practices magic. Like many other companions you find in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also romance Gale and learn more about his past and nature.

Before you delve deep into how to romance him, you will have to increase his approval of you and your actions. For this have made this article to find out how to find him, what he likes and dislikes, and how to have a romance with Gale in BG3.

Gale location in BG3

Gale can be found quite early in the BG3 after you have completed the Prologue. Head towards the Roadside Cliffs waypoint. Here you will find a glowing waypoint on the side of the cliff. Go towards it.

As you approach it, a cutscene will play, and a hand will come out of a portal. This will be Gale’s hand. You must help it get out of the portal and save him. There are a few ways to save him, such as pulling him out using force or magic instead of force.

Whatever you choose is up to you and your character’s stats. Before choosing any option, save your progress because there will be a check which you have to pass when you have pulled him out of the portal.

Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 will thank you and immediately ask you to join your team. If you have space in your team, he will come in immediately; if you don’t, he will be sent to the camp.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

It is, however, better to recruit him right then and there because you will come up to a point in Act 1 where you cannot recruit him again.

How to get Gale’s approval

Gale is a simple companion and the easiest to affectionate of. He likes nature and intelligent people and is also a sort of poet. Besides that, he is the only companion with different stages of approval as you move up the rating.

Gale’s Approval choices

Gale likes a few things which are easy to look out for and manage during your playthrough if you want to romance him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Show intelligence in dialogues.

Show your interest in magical knowledge.

Spreading kindness all around you and choosing non-violent approaches

Showing interest in poetry

Giving him magical items and artifacts

Help him with his condition

Gale’s Disapproval choices

Gale is a simple and kind-hearted individual, but there are some actions that he does not like and decrease his approval rating with you. These are

Violence without reason, especially toward animals

Stupidity in decision-making or dialogue

Lack of curiosity

Judging him for his condition

How to romance Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Like the other characters, you must first increase his approval rating. There are two encounters that you have to keep in mind as you are increasing his approval rating. This first encounter comes up when Gale has a medium approval rating for you.

In that encounter, he will ask you to bring him an artifact. This artifact will soothe his pain due to the condition. At this place, Gale will invite you to join him, and there will be a set of dialogue options that you have to choose correctly. These are important for your romance with Gale in BG3. These are.

“You are a good teacher” or “Magical.”

“Hold on to the moment. It’s a good night for intimacy.”

“Picture kissing him.”

After this dialogue, whenever you meet him again, you can ask about his experience of the shared moment you both had in the Weave.

After this, please continue to work your way and increase his approval rating. At one point in the camp, he will come up to you and say, “Thank you.” Here choose the following dialogue options:

“I am sure you’re welcome.”

“Make merry, just the two of us. What would you entail?”

“You’re Remarkably upfront about your intentions.”

“I think that sounds delightful.”

Now you can Invite him, and a steamy cutscene of your romance with Gale will play in BG3.