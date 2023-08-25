Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach Companion Guide

Karlach is a Zariel Tiefling of the Barbarian class in Baldur’s Gate 3 with an infernal engine instead of a heart. She is one of the origin characters in BG3 who you can recruit, and romance can later.

Hailing from a tragic background, Karlach was sold to an archdevil years ago who cursed her with an infernal engine burning inside her chest that grows hotter daily. Karlach in BG3 excels in brute strength during combat.

Karlach is an asset to your party; I will explain everything about her, including her location, companion quest, and build.

How to recruit Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two ways to recruit Karlach in BG3. The first is to go to the Risen Road and then go to the bridge ahead. Fight off the enemies there, and then you can meet Karlach and recruit her. The ‘Hunt the Devil’ quest will begin when you see her.

In this quest, you must take Karlach’s side against the Paladins. If you do not do so, you will fail to recruit her. The other way to recruit Karlach is through Zevlor’s room during Act I, where you make your way to the Risen Road by jumping down.

How to romance Karlach in BG3

Romancing Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 starts with gaining her approval first. Once you have achieved approval with Karlach, you can pursue a romance with her by taking her side in the ‘Save the Refugees‘ quest and being against the goblins.

Initiating romance with Karlach is not all that hard, but keeping it going is. The infernal engine burning inside her chest will not let you get close to her unless you find ‘Infernal Irons.’

You must also find a permanent remedy for her infernal engine before bedding her. This can only be done by maintaining a relationship with Dammon.

How to raise Karlach approval rating

To raise Karlach’s approval in BG3, you must make choices that align with her personality and interests. Karlach is a warrior who likes to be in the spotlight; you can raise her approval by performing heroic acts. Showing kindness will also make her form a better opinion of you.

As Karlach belongs to the Tiefling class, she will side with them, and so should you. Goblins are her enemy, and you should treat them as such to gain approval from her. You can also engage in adventures and condemn cowardice to impress her.

Best Build for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

While crafting the best build for Karlach in BG3, keep the three subclasses offered at Level 3 in mind. Karlach can be a Wildheart, Berserker, or Wild Magic, but the best is the Berserker.

As the Berserker subclass is best for close-range combat, Karlach can make the best out of it due to her impressive combat abilities. You can also add an ability improvement to better her build by +1 strength and +1 dexterity once you reach Level 4.

Choosing the Berserker class will allow Karlach to have the Enrage ability, immunity to various status effects, and short-range melee proficiency. For the weapons, you can provide her with melee weapons of close range, such as the Greataxe and Greatclubs.

Karlach Companion quest walkthrough

Karlach’s companion quest is called ‘Our Fiery Friend’ in BG3 and begins at the Risen Road. There, you have to look for an NPC, Anders, who will ask you to search for the devil, wreaking havoc everywhere. He will also promise you his legendary sword if you do what he asks.

You must look for the devil, who will be southeast of your current location. Talk to her, as she will tell you that the Paladins are also sent by her master, Zariel. You can kill the devil here or make her a team member. As the devil here is Karlach, and we are progressing through her companion quest, you must add her to your party.

Once you have Karlach in your party, you can fight with the Paladins with her on your side. After the fight, the ‘Hellion’s Heart’ quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 will begin, in which you will need to find an Infernal Mechanic for her. He will ask you to bring the Infernal Iron to him, an item you will need to loot from various locations.