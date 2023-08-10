Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart Romance Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are complex interactions in which you can engage with your fellow companions, and these interactions are dependent on what you do and what choices you make along the way. One of these interactions is to have a romance with Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Shadowheart is one of your companions, and she is the first one you will find. She can be Romanced, but she is a trickster, making her one of the most challenging companions to win approval of. We will further look into where you first meet her, what are her liking and dislikings and how to romance her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Shadowheart location in BG3

Shadowheart is the first recruitable character in BG3. You can find her during the Prologue, but some procedures exist to recruit her to your team.

When you are in Nautiloid, during the Prologue, you will find a pod in which she will be locked. You will need to free her. This can be done by using a Rune in the console near it. When you have released her, she will ask you to come to the helm of the Nautiloid, which you need to accept.

After you have escaped the Nautiloid, you can find her at the Ravaged beach, and she will be unconscious. When she wakes up, she will thank you and ask if she can join your team in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Now if you didn’t find her in the Nautiloid or didn’t rescue her from the pod, you can still find her after the Nautiloid. For that, you have to go to the Dank Crypt. This is located near the northern end of the Ravaged Beach. She will be standing near the entrance, and you can talk to her, and she will join your team.

If you didn’t find her at the Dank Crypt, you can find her in Druid’s Grove and ask her to join your team. If you have Lae’zel in your team and then find Shadowheart, there will be a Persuasion check you must pass. This is because they both don’t get along well and you only romance Shadowheart or Lae’zel in BG3.

How to get Shadowheart Approval

Shadowheart is a High Half-elf and a trickster. Her views and values of the world are not as simple as Wyll’s values. It has more depth, and you must give a lot more to win her heart over. She is a trickster, but deep down, she has a soft heart and wants to avoid violence.

She also hates Lae’zel. Both are opposites of one another. Also, you cannot romance with both in Baldur’s Gate 3 because if one favors violence, the other doesn’t.

Shadowheart Approval choices

To win her heart over, you will need to:

Avoid violence at all costs and use deception to sort out matters.

Expose lies.

Help people in need and the poor.

Show kindness to children as well as animals

Side with her and express hate towards the Gith.

Respect her privacy

Shadowheart Disapproval choices

There are a few choices that she does not like, and they will cause her approval rating to go down. These are:

Cause harm and violence without any reason

Side Lae’zel instead of her

Side with pro-Gith decisions

Dealing kindly with the wealthy

Humiliate her

How to romance Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

As discussed before, before you think of romancing any character, you must increase the approval rating until it reaches the green. You must raise her approval rating to green before you start the Rescue Druid Halsin quest.

When you have the approval rating high enough, you can talk to her after you have completed the Save the Refugees during the refugee celebration. Here you will come against a series of dialog prompts, and you must choose the following to have a successful romance.

Tieflings?

Are you Worried Shar won’t approve?

I’d be glad to. (if she offers you a drink)

I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.

Choosing these option can get you a romance scene with Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3.