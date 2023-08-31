How To Find Night Orchid For Shadowheart In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of items that seem useless at first glance but prove useful in the long run. Nothing is created without purpose in the world of BG3. One such example is the Night Orchid Flowers in BG3.

Night Orchid is the favorite flower of Shadowheart. If you are trying to gain her attention and affection, then giving this to her will definitely help you. This will also gain you Shadowheart’s approval for romance later in the game. In thisguide, we will show you two of the spawn locations of Night Orchids in the Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Night Orchid location

There are only two places in BG3 from where you can obtain a Night Orchid flower to gift to Shadowheart.

At Ruined Battlefield

One Night Orchid in BG3 can be found at the Ruined Battlefields, just down the path of the Last Light inn in Shadow Cursed Lands. You can find one Night Orchid here at the X: 56 and Y: 175. If you are unable to find it, which is possible as it can blend into the background, hold alt on the keyboard to know the exact location.

At Shadowed Battlefield

Fast Travel to the Shadowed Battlefield and then head North. If you haven’t discovered the location then go to the coordinates X: 36 and Y: 30. There you will find a tree with twisted branches, jump onto the tree, and then once again press alt. It will illuminate the Night Orchid located behind the tree in BG3.

Giving the Night Orchids to Shadowheart

After getting the Night Orchids, head back to the camp and initiate a conversation with Shadowheart. During the conversation, you will come over with the dialogue, “Remember when you told me Night Orchids were your favorite flowers?” choose it followed by “I just happened to have one right here”.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This will increase the approval ratings of Shadowheart with you along with the romance opportunities. These are all the Night Orchid flowers you can find in BG3.