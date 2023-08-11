Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin Romance Guide

Halsin is an intelligent Wood Elf in the game. This Wood-Elf’s love for nature is magnificent as he respects all wild creatures and glares at any harm done to natural habitats and their inhabitants. You can romance Halsin in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 when you arrive at the Last Light Inn.

This guide will provide the procedure to get Halsin to be your ally and to impart bear love. Halsin can prove to be of immense value as part of your team. So without any further delay, let’s get into this.

Halsin location in BG3

He can change his form into a bear and tear apart his enemies quickly and aggressively. He can be found captured at the Worg Pens:

Follow the steps to locate this beast:

Navigate to the west of Emerald Grove and head towards Blighted Village

Keep moving to the west of Goblin Camp and south of the courtyard

Proceed to the shattered Santcum, and move across the bridge

Go inside the door and take the stairs below toward the right.

You will see a bear accompanied by three children.

That bear in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Halsin; he will accompany you in helping kill the goblin leaders in the goblin camp. You must attack the goblin leaders to recruit him when he gets located.

How to get Halsin’s approval

Getting Halsin’s approval can go either of the two ways on the spectrum of approval. It can either go very right or very wrong. The following information will enlighten you on what increases Halsin’s approval and what decreases it.

Choices to gain Approval

The following ways can be applied to expand Halsin approval for romance in BG3:

Releasing Halsin from his captivity at Worg Pens.

Kill The three main Goblin Leaders.

Giving him positive and friendly responses during the interactions with him.

Support the Tiefling Refugees.

Having conversations regarding Nature.

Choices to gain disapproval

The following ways can be applied to diminish his approval:

Sabotaging and destroying nature and its elements.

Ignoring his Druidic thoughts.

Not helping the Tiefling Refugees and betraying them to Minthara’s forces.

How to romance Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting to romance Halsin in BG3 requires understanding and acknowledging Halsin’s love for nature. Integrating a high approval rating with him is the prerequisite to achieving this goal. Halsin holds an open-minded perspective on partnerships and love.

If your relationship status is Single, submerge yourself deep in having conversations with this ferocious beast. Show immense curiosity. If you follow the instructions above, this will eventually lead you to the bear scene below.

Following dialogue choices will help you a lot.

“What are you saying exactly?”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested – but I’m already in a relationship.”

“You just want to share? What do you mean?”

“I wanted to talk to you about our exclusivity in our relationship.”

“He’s open-minded and willing to share as long as you are.”

Provided your partner agrees to accept and opens towards the idea, you may approach the bear again. This will secure your bond with Halsin into an intimate one in Baldur’s Gate 3. At the climax, he will transform into his bear form. Use the following dialogues:

“Don’t apologise. I like it.”

If you follow the steps clearly and concisely, you are then given a choice to sleep with him in either his bear form or Wood Elf form.

For Bear form, use the dialogue:

” I’m flattered I have that effect on you. Now come here.”

For Wood Elf form, use the dialogue:

“Yes, change back again. Let me have the beast… and the beast has me.”

Getting Halsin as your ally can be fruitful as he is a great character and can aid and abet you in your tasks throughout the game.

This way, you can romance Halsin in BG3.