Trials of Shar are a sub-part of a much larger sequence in BG3, known as Gauntlet of Shar. Once you make your way to the end of the second act in the game, you will reach a mystical tower dedicated to Lady Shar. This tower blocks the path forward to Shadowfell, and only the worthy who can prove their intelligence and mettle can pass through.

To reach the Nightsong, you need to go through Gauntlet of Shar. The only way to do so is by finding four umbral gems. Three out of four umbral gems can be obtained by completing these Trials of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. In this guide, we will take you through the gauntlet and help you complete these trials in no time whatsoever.

Trials of Shar locations in BG3

Trials of Shar are spread across the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3, which is located to the North of Shadow-Cursed land. Go to Thorm Mausoleum and solve its puzzles to gain entry to Gauntlet of Shar. There is no other way around it to enter the Gauntlet of Shar. Once inside the Gauntlet of Shar, all three trials will be marked on your map automatically.

How to complete Trials of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jump To

Soft-Step trial

The first trial of Shar in BG3, Soft-Step trial, is to the North of the Gauntlet of Shar entrance (second floor). This trial requires you to reach the end of a path by avoiding the guard and then unlocking the door. An umbral gem is present behind the locked door as a reward. However, this is easier said than done.

We recommend that you disband your party and only take one character for this trial. Make sure the selected character has better stealth stats and can easily pick a lock. Equip them with Thieves’ tools. Now stealthily make your way to the end of the hall and pull the lever. Go past the now-opened wall and find the locked room. Open its lock with lock pick and get an umbral gem as a reward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Faith-Leap trial

Check your map to locate the second trial of Shar in BG3, Faith-Leap trial. During this trial, you must carefully follow an illuminated path to reach the end and obtain the umbral gem.

Use only one character again as it drastically improves your chance of not falling into the abyss. There are only three chances to clear this trial. You can always use a Potion of Glorious Vaulting that gives super jump ability to its consumer. Use it to clear the path in one go. Or use any bright light spell (can also crank your TV/Monitor brightness to max) to see the golden path.

Self-Same trial

The final trial of Shar in BG3, Self-Same trial, is also its most interesting one. You must defeat exact copies of your players that are actively available at that time. You can artificially raise the difficulty by taking the best team members you have and pit them against each other.

However, the easiest way to complete this trial is by using Astarion alone. Make sure to use his vampiric abilities to defeat his doppelganger in virtually no time. Once you defeat him, you will get the third umbral gem as a reward.

These are all the trials you can attempt in Gauntlet of Shar. However, to complete the whole gauntlet, you must take the fourth gem from Yurgir and collect Spear of Night by solving Silent library’s puzzle.