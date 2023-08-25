Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion Companion Guide

This handsome, blood-sucking High Elf Rogue plays a significant role in BG3. Astarion is a great companion to have by your side in Baldur’s Gate 3. He often uses his charms to get what he needs. The character is recruited at the start of Act One. In his ability scores, Dexterity and Constitute stand out as his primary abilities.

This guide will span over recruiting him and later help you in Astarion’s related attributes like approval rating, build, etc. If you want to excel in your adventures with Astarion, this guide is for you.

How to recruit Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion can be found when you crash into Nautiloid and enter the Ravaged beach. As soon as you approach him, he’ll lure you into his traps by telling you to kill something, and as you take a look, he comes behind you, draws out a knife, and takes you with him into the dust, pointing the knife near your character’s neck.

After that, take the right dice roll check in Baldur’s Gate 3 and put it away. A conversation will take place where you both will break the ice and find some common ground to find the person responsible for creating these mind-controlling creatures.

Astarion will then further brief you about his story as well. Then, soon afterward, you can propose him join your character in the journey to find the person who controls these controlling worms.

Recruiting companions like Astarion is easy as it only costs a conversation with him.

How to romance Astarion in BG3

The pre-requisite to romance Astarion is the quest named Save the Refugees. You must converse with him and show him some of your negative thoughts to get him to consider you a potential romantic character. You must obtain a high approval rating before you commence this act with him.

After doing the quest, when you find this companion at the campsite, approach him, engage in a conversation, and take the following dialogues into play to successfully romance Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Really? Saving lives is awful?

True, the Goblins would’ve thrown a wilder party.

And what’s your idea of a little fun?

All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

Given you follow the procedure mentioned above, you will achieve this task.

How to raise Astarion’s approval rating

Astarion’s longing for power and his frequent reliance on deceptive and flirtatious methods give you an idea about what type of person he is and how to get him to like you.

To raise the approval rating for Astarion in BG3, you have not to be judgmental when he opens up to you about him as he reveals he is a vampire. This might sound creepy but do allow him to drink your blood. Try to side with goblins and devils as well. Also, it displays the brute force of power.

Try not to show any weaknesses. You may also display cruel behavior as well. Avoid altruism and be ambitious when it comes to your goals and tasks and support him due to the current situation he is presented in.

Best Build for Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Being a High-Elf Rogue, the Astarion build is a bit sneaky and will allow you to embrace evasive techniques and offer you sleight of hand when attacking your opponents frequently mid-combat.

For melee, he undergoes the thief subclass of Rogue. This not only gives him an immense bonus, but he also gains mastery in disarming locks, Proficiency in sneak attacks, and a higher movement rate. It increases the rate of off-hand attacks by an increment of two.

This companion build will add five advancement stages in the Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Astarion, allowing him to get stronger as you level up.

Astarion companion quest walkthrough

After being offered a choice to stay in your party, you will unlock the “The Pale Elf” quest. This quest will give you information about Astarion being a vampire and trying to escape his Lord vampire, Cazador. This will later converge to a monster hunter emerging and you killing him.

You will have to kill him based on the Astarion’s suspicion of him being sent by Cazador in BG3. He will later show you his back engraved with poetry that Cazador wrote over him.