Where To Find Last Light Inn In Baldur’s Gate 3

Last Light Inn is a location found when you start Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. It is located in the Shadow Cursed Lands. This Inn is unique because it is safe from the shadow curse afflicting the land. This is the regional headquarters of the Harpers, being led by Jaheira.

You will also find that many of the Tiefling refugees from Emerald Grove have made their way here. This Inn will act as a town hub in this cursed land and a place where you can rest. Here you will find merchants to trade from and a few interesting NPC interactions.

Isobel, a cleric of the goddess Selune, shelters this Inn. She has her small quest here where she will be attacked and will be abducted if you do not step in. You will have to save Isobel from being taken by the cult of the Absolute. Needless to say, you will need to find the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3 to enjoy this content.

Last Light Inn location in BG3

The Last Light Inn is located in the heart of the Shadow Cursed Lands, protected by Isobel’s blessings. It is a safe location; you will find many important characters here. This will be part of a town hub. You can Trade and rest here and interact with NPCs—all that and more while being safe from the Shadow Curse.

Finding it is important, but doing so will be difficult. In order to find the Last Light Inn in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you must begin all the way from the Underdark.

Pass through the Underdark

You need to get to the Underdark-Beach area when you enter the Underdark. You will find this place while you are completing the Avenge Glut’s Circle side quest since it takes place there. There at the shore, you will find a boat. If you interact with the boat it will take you to an area known as the Gyrmforge.

But reaching there will not be easy, as the beach area will be filled with enemies and loyalists of the absolute. So make sure you have taken them out and then rested. Take the boat, and you will arrive at the Grymforge. There is a series of quests here if you want to play. For example, you can play the Free True Soul Nere quest which has you free a cultist of the Absolute.

Either complete them or skip these quests to head west from the boat, where you will find a large metal door.

This metal door will have NPCs surrounding it and talking about Shadow Cursed Lands. Take this elevator to proceed into this. But remember that you will proceed into Act 2 by doing so. So tie up any loose ends or gather any loot before heading forward.

Entering the Shadow Cursed Lands

As you reach a temple, you will find a Character named Elmister Aumar. Interact with him, and you will further proceed with Gale’s character quest. Head out of the temple and find yourself in the shadowlands. Explore around a bit, and you will discover some humanoids in trouble. Help them fight off the shadows. They will then lead you right to the Last Light Inn.

While traveling in the Shadowlands, be sure to carry a torch with you. This will help you fend off the shadow curse and also will help you see better in the dark. Later, you will find a Moon Lantern that will handle this problem. Or, you can simply lift the Shadow Curse.

Locate the Last Light Inn

The Last Light Inn will be located to the southwest of where you find the Harpers. They are a faction that is opposing the cult of the Absolute. So naturally, they are your allies. Save them and then follow them to the Last Light Inn. Alternatively, you can find this place on your own.

As you arrive, you will meet Jaheira outside. She will be a little distrusting of you when you first meet her, but she comes around later. She is a returning character from the Baldur’s Gate franchise, so if you have played the previous games in the series, you will remember her well.