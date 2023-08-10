Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Romance Guide

Jaheira is a half-elf Druid with a tragic past yet a remarkable figure inside Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can romance. This half-elf Druid brings her skills and wisdom to aid you in your journey in the challenges of Faerûn.

Do you wish to gain her as an ally in BG3? Don’t stress; we got you! We will also tell you the ways to Romance with her.

Jaheira location in BG3

As you advance in your BG3 journey, you will come across the locality of Last Light Inn. This location inhabits the Great Jaheira and presents the opportunity to recruit her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To advance to the named Inn, you have the following three paths:

Navigating to Underdark/Gymforge.

Betraying Kar’niss The Drider during a present ambush and taking sides with The Harpers.

Or siding with Kar’niss through the mountain pass.

As soon as you arrive, engage with her and listen to her stories; as the conversation progresses, Jaheira will ask you to aid her in an expected battle in Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3. Given that you do either of these, they all converge to one possibility of seeing Jaheira en route to Moonrise Towers.

Then you are given two choices: let her Lead The Harpers or aid her in her fight as a short-term companion. But to help her in her battle ensures her safety, so this option is recommended.

In the battle at the Moonrise Towers, you will fight the Ketheric Thorm. Once he weakens and resides in the pits, ask Jaheira for her aid to fight against him. This will strengthen her occupation in your party.

How to get Jaheira’s Approval

The following choice will help you gain Jaheira’s approval and romance her in BG3.

Making sure that you make decisions that support the fundamentals of justice.

Actions that are backed up by bravery and courage.

Utmost assertiveness when surrounded by critical situations.

How to romance Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unfortunately, not many details about romancing Jaheira are available now. However, developers do confirm that you can romance all companions in BG3. But given the horrific past of Jaheria as losing her parents tragically and the daunting cold murder of her husband, players are a bit dubious about this relevant trajectory.

Recruiting Jaheria in your team can prove very beneficial due to her robust skill set, and her gave age and rule favours her potential access to history and nature.