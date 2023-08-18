How To Confront The Elder Brain In Baldur’s Gate 3

Confront the Elder Brain is one of the main quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, where many small sub-quests emerge. During this quest, you will finally confront and fight the Elder Brain. Defeating the Elder Brain is necessary to bring down the Illithid Empire and Death Gods’ Tyranny. Completing the quest will also finish Baldur’s Gate 3 as the curse of Elder Brain is removed.

Confront the Elder Brain quest will begin before the Elder Gate and the Wyrm Rock Fortress. You will be given your first objective: to meet the Gortash.

BG3 Confront the Elder Brain walkthrough

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you must complete several objectives to finish Confront the Elder Brain quest. All of the Elder Brain quest objectives are mentioned in detail below:

Get Gortash’s Netherstone

The first objective of Confront the Elder Brain is to find Gortash’s Netherstone in BG3. The only way that you can get your hand on this Netherstone is to defeat the Gortash itself. You can find this along with other items as loot from his body.

To locate Gortash, you must go to the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress in Baldur’s Gate 3. Defeating Gortash in BG3 is an easy task and you only have to take care of the bombs that it throws on you and your party member.

Upon defeating Gortash, you will get Gortash’s Netherstone from the loot. Collect it and move it to another objective of the BG3 Confront the Elder Brain.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Get Orin’s Netherstone

After getting your hands on Gortash’s Netherstone, you must find Orin’s Netherstone. It would be best if you defeated Orin found inside your camp in the Temple of Bhaal.

The temple, however, will be locked. To unlock it, you need to find the Amulet of Bhaal. After getting inside the temple, you can quickly initiate the fight by initiating and passing the DC20 Persuasion check.

Fighting with Orin is not difficult if you follow all the steps. You just need to take care of the Bleed Status that Orin cast on you with his spell. This can easily be done with the help of a spell such as Healing Word.

Once you have defeated Orin, you can get Orin’s Netherstone in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Free Orin’s Prisoner

After defeating Orin, you will get the option to free the prisoner of Orin. This choice obviously will come once you have defeated the Orin in BG3. Free the prisoner by interacting with him by following the dialogue.

Complete Free Orpheus subquest

Now that you have both Netherstone, you can take them along with the Katheric’s Netherstone to the Netherbrain. You will face different outcomes depending on the dialogues you choose here. Trying to confront the Elder Brain without the netherstone will lead to a bad ending in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Selecting any one of the dialogues will finish the Free Orpheus quest either way, but the outcome will be different. We have mentioned all the dialogues option below:

“Hand all three Netherstones to the Emperor.”

“Let Karlash become the Mind Flayer”

“Keep the Netherstone and become the Mind Flayer.”

“Convincing or fighting Lae’zel.”

Sadly, we cannot save Orpheus with the help of the Netherstones. If you don’t save Orpheus without the Netherstone, you must’ve Orpheus’s Hammer with you. Anyway, Free Orpheus will now finish, and you can move on to the next objective of Confront the Elder Brain.

Gather your Allies

Once you have finished the Free Orpheus, you will get access to the skill named Call Forth Allies. You can now utilize this skill to summon as many allies as you want during the fight. Remember that you can summon them once in battle, and they will not be summoned again once they die.

Below is The list of allies you can summon using Call Fourth Allies. We will not explore how you can unlock them, as most will already be unlocked during Act 1 of BG3.

Volo the Bard

Battle-Ready Owlbear and Dammon

Barcus Wroot and Wulbren

Halsin

Florrick

Isobel

Nightsong

Mizora

Bhaal’s Slayer

Ulma and the Gur

Vampire Ascendant Astarion

Inspector Valeria

Jaheira’s Harpers

Duke Ravengard

Yurgir

Lorroakan

Viconia DeVir

Shadowheart

Orpheus

Destroy the Elder Brain

After completing Gather your allies in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will begin another sub-quest of the Confronting the Elder Brain. This sub quest is called Destroy the Elder Brain, which involves defeating it.

After defeating the Elder Brain in BG3, you can either Control Or Destroy The Elder Brain. The quest Confront the Elder Brain will finish if you destroy or control the Elder Brain.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Good Ending

Once you have completed the Confront the Elder Brain quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will remove the curse of the Elder Brain from the city. After that, everything will return to normal, and people controlled by the Elder Brain will start to wake up. Also, as you return to the city, everyone will thank you for destroying the Elder Brain. After the cutscene, Baldur’s Gate 3 will finish.