Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Companion Guide

Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 fulfills the much-needed role of a ferocious fighter in your party. She has a violent combat style with great strength and an excellent constitution. You can meet Lae’zel straight out of the prologue, and she can be the earliest member of your party.

Although it might seem like she is on a mean streak due to her dialogues, you can eventually gain her approval and romance her. Lae’zel’s focus is only on one thing, which is finding a cure for the mind flayer tadpole in BG3. Due to this common incentive, she can be a great asset. Let’s look into her location, how to recruit her, how to romance her, and finally, her companion quest.

How to recruit Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Lae’zel in BG3 is similar to recruiting all companions, and you can do it quickly. Like you, she will also be on the Nautiloid ship during the prologue. You can look for her after the prologue ends and the ship crashes.

She will be kidnapped by two Tieflings just near the crash site at the Ravaged Beach. You can go up to them and help Lae’zel get her freedom. Once you do that, she will be thankful, and you can recruit her into your party.

How to romance Lae’zel in BG3

To romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to get high approval from her and then go through the Druid Grove Storyline, in which you will have to make confident choices that align with her. These choices include rescuing Druid Halsin, held captive at the Goblin camp, and helping him save the Emerald Grove.

You will also have to save other refugees trapped inside the camp, which is all you need to romance Lae’zel in BG3. This will trigger a camp celebration where you can converse with Lae’zel and drive the conversation toward going to bed with her.

How to raise Lae’zel’s approval rating

Lae’zel has a straightforward personality, so you can gain Lae’zel’s approval by being direct in BG3. She wants to find the cure; she will reject all side quests, and you should do the same to gain her approval.

Lae’zel is not a kind companion; you can get on her good side by insulting others whenever possible. Lastly, you need to side with the Githyanki and go against Shadowheart to get your approval high with Lae’zel.

Best Build for Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

While crafting the best build for Lae’zel in BG3, remember her qualities. She belongs to the Fighter class, and you can modify her subclass at the third level, where the best option is the Battle Master subclass.

Choosing this subclass will let you make the best out of Lae’zel’s combat excellence and provide her with battle manoeuvers. You can pick three battle manoeuvers, for which I recommend picking Menacing Attack, Riposte, and Pushing Attack.

As for the weapons, Lae’zel can handle any weapon with impressive skill with Versatile and Two-Handed tags, such as the Blooded Greataxe and Soulbreaker Greatsword.

Regarding the ranged weapons and armor, you will not need many upgrades for Lae’zel in BG3.

Lae’zel Companion quest walkthrough

Lae’zel’s companion quest is ‘The Githyanki Warrior’ in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first step of this quest is to rescue Lae’zel from the Tiefling pair and add her to your party.

Once she is at your party, she will ask you to help her look for Zorru, who has information about the cure she has been looking for. You can find Zorru in Druid Grove and then interrogate him. He will reveal that you need the Githyanki Creche for the cure, so that is where you are headed next.

The Githyanki Creche contains a specialized machine in the Rosymorn Monastery’s basement. This machine is meant to be the cure, and you will have to try it. It will fail, and then you will be led to a boss fight, after which the quest is finished.