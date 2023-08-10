Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Romance Guide

Minthara is the most ruthless Drow in the game but one of the many companion options you can romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, she is not an easy one. This challenging romance can only be successful if your ethics are as questionable as Minthara’s.

You must make many evil choices, displease your companions, and inevitably have substantial repercussions as the game progresses. But, if you still want to romance Minthara in BG3, this guide explains everything you need to do and where to find her.

Minthara location in BG3

You will come across Minthara in the Shattered Sanctum as a part of the “Recruiting the Druid Halsin” quest, but you will not follow through with the quest’s requirements if you wish to romance Minthara. To find Minthara in the Shattered Sanctum, you can start your journey from the Blighted Village and head northeast to the Goblin camp leading to Minthara.

You will also encounter the Worg Pens during this journey, where Halsin is trapped. Make sure you do not go there and free him, as this will turn every goblin against you in BG3.

How to get Minthara’s approval

As mentioned, getting Minthara’s approval in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves making questionable decisions. You must side with the bad guys and make your companions turn against you. To gain Minthara’s approval, you need to:

Turn against Druids and Tieflings

Fight alongside the Goblins

Show no signs of cowardice and make courageous and decisive choices

Not undermine the Absolute at all and consistently demonstrate loyalty to them.

Get along with Minthara’s interests and show loyalty to her

How to romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

To romance Minthara, there are three crucial steps that you need to play through in BG3 successfully. If you mess up any of these steps, your chances of romancing her decrease drastically.

Give her the location of Druid Grove

Once you see Minthara, tell her about the location of the Druid Grove and pledge loyalty to her kind. Avoid saying anything that insinuates that you came here to kill her. She will immediately start preparing to raid Druid Grove, and you must agree to help her.

After reaching the Grove, choose the “Obey and open the gate” option to let Minthara and her goblin army inside the camp. The Tieflings and the Druids there are loyal to you and will obey your orders.

Side with Goblins

Letting the goblins in will escalate things, and a fight will break out at the Grove. First, you must take down Zelvor and then kill all the Druids and the Tieflings there. This will show your unwavering loyalty to Minthara and her goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sleep with her in camp

After the fight, Minthara will be in the Secluded Chamber. Talk to her as she will ask you to meet in your camp to celebrate victory. Fast travel there and then choose the “I’m yours, Minthara” option and then pick her while bedroll.

This will lead to an intimidating scene; she will try to kill you in your sleep. Choose the ‘Intimidation 15’ option here instead of attacking her back to lead into romancing Minthara.

As you progress through the game, romancing Minthara in BG3 will have significant changes, such as Halsin not joining you and Wyll leaving you. You will earn disapproval from Shadowheart and Gale as well.