Baldur’s Gate 3 Infernal Iron Locations Guide

Infernal Iron is one of the rare items you will find in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is an essential metal piece for completing a quest. The quest it helps you in is Karlach’s Companion. A mechanical machine has replaced her heart and therefore requires an infernal mechanic, which will happen to be Dammon.

So now you will have to collect the Infernal Iron, which will be an essential component in repairing that engine. You need to bring this rare metal as Karlach’s machine (heart) is going into overdrive mode.

You will be tasked with getting the Infernal Iron and returning it to the NPC Dammon to progress Karlarch’s storyline in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is a blacksmith you can find in the Druid Grove area, so make sure that when you interact with him, you also have Karlach in your party.

However, it is scarce to come across the Infernal Iron, so you must take your time discovering it at various locations in BG3.

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find the Infernal Iron pieces in BG3 in multiple locations. We have covered the four areas where you can find this rare item. These include:

The Blighted Village

The Shattered Sanctum

The Zhentarim Hideout

The Grymforge

The Blighted Village

From the Blighted Village, walk towards the large, Shabby Wooden Door on your right, which will be locked. So to bypass that, you can head straight up the stairs and open the small door ahead.

Afterward, you will find a hole covered with Calcified Web in the other room. So you can use the Fire Bolt spell to cast a fire projectile on it to burn it away and uncover the hole. Then you can simply jump down to reach the room below.

Here you will find a ladder. Climb it to find a chest at the top. It will be locked, so from your inventory, you can use the Thieves Tool and then pass the Dexterity check on that lock with you getting 15 in BG3. This way, the chest will be unlocked for you, and you will receive the Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Shattered Sanctum

Similarly, you can find the Infernal Iron in other places, such as The Shattered Sanctum in BG3. So once you reach this place, go directly towards the Goblin camp stationed at that place.

From there, you need to go to exactly the place where an NPC character by the name of Dror Ragzlin was sitting earlier. This place is not hard to find; after a bit of exploration, you will eventually find it. There you need to unlock the next door. After you lockpick it, you can access the loot behind this locked door in BG 3.

This loot will contain a lot of rewards, including the Infernal Iron, which you can then salvage in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Zhentarim Hideout

Out of all the locations mentioned in this guide to salvage the Infernal Iron pieces, this specific location will tire you out in BG3. So after reaching the Zhentarim hideout area, you will notice that it is pretty reminiscent of a smuggler’s hideout, so here, you need to go in the north direction.

This way, you will reach an area where you will find two locked doors. These doors will be guarded by enemies in the form of guards with wolfs surrounding that area. So you must deal with these enemies before you attempt to unlock these locked doors next to Baldur’s Gate 3.

After you successfully clear the area, you can shift your focus on the door towards your right side. Unlock it using the lockpick; inside, you will find a chest. So now you will have to unlock this specific chest. After doing so, you will be rewarded with the Infernal Iron in BG3.

Grymforge

From the underground area of Grymforge, head upstairs toward the travel point marked on the map above. So over there, you need to go and talk with a particular NPC character by the name of Stonemason Kith.

He will ask you to examine the rubble. So each time he asks you, you need to roll three separate (10’s for Investigation) so that you can analyze the rubble properly for him. He will tell you a part of the story about that rumble in Baldur’s Gate 3 each time.

The first time will involve you assessing the statute for technique and composition. The second time you will need to examine the fallen rubble, and the third time, you will need to survey the area for unseen curiosities in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After you are successful in all three scenarios, Stonemason Kith will be impressed by your analysis and will mention the infernal plate he found. Then he will offer you that and ask you to take his leave.

You can then also select the option to trade with him. In your inventory, you will be notified about receiving the Infernal Alloy for him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to use Infernal Iron in BG3

Now that you have gathered some pieces of the Infernal Iron, you must head directly toward the Druid Grove area. From there, make your way to the refugee encampment next.

This camp can be found easily in the Emerald Grove area, which you discovered earlier in Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3. Find Dammon there and bring the Infernal Iron that you gathered to him. This way, he will be able to forge a unique heavy armor by the name of Flawed Helldusk Armour in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Moreover, as part of Karlach’s companion quest, he will use the Infernal Iron to fix the machine engine. This is important because her heart, replaced earlier, was overheating, so with Infernal Iron, it will return to normal. So make sure to add her to your party when you complete this questline in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lastly, if you have done both tasks above and have some spare Infernal Iron in your inventory, you can always sell it to earn gold in BG3.