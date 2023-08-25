Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart Companion Guide

Shadowheart is one of the first companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is secretive, and you must remember that before trying to win her. According to her stats, she can also be an integral part of the team if you choose the right gear.

There are many ways you can make Shadowheart a powerful ally. This is why we have made this guide to help you. You will find information like how to find Shadowheart, win her over, romance her, what gear suits her playstyle, and how to find and complete her companion quest in BG3.

How to recruit Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart is one of the recruitable companions in BG3. You can recruit Shadowheart during the Prologue while still in the Nautiloid. As you are making your way out of the falling alien ship, you will find her in an alien pod.

She will cry for help and tell you to find a key and use the device near the pod to unlock the pod. The device will have a hole in the shape of a rune. Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be freed and asked to come with you when you have used the key.

You can agree to her, and you will continue your quest. After the ship crashes, you can find her unconscious near the Abandoned Ruins on the beach. If you haven’t unlocked the pod and left her in it, you can later find her when the ship crashes. She will be found further along the beach behind a locked door.

Finally, if you didn’t wake her up on the beach, you can find her at Druid Grove, and after talking to her, she will agree to join your team. However, if you have Lae’zel on your team, the conversation will be a bit more complicated.

How to romance Shadowheart in BG3

Shadowheart is a secretive character and wants to resolve things peacefully. Before considering romancing Shadowheart, you must increase her approval rating to green.

There are many instances throughout BG3 you can flirt with Shadowheart and kiss her. This starts in the first act. You must save Halsin and the Tiefling refugees from the goblins in this act. This will let you earn massive approval from her.

At the campsite, you can talk to her during the celebration and offer her a bottle. There will be no kissing in this scene like before because this has been changed, but her approval does go up.

In Act 2, you can try to win Shadowheart over by talking to her whenever she has an exclamation mark on her head. This will open her up to you and tell you about her background. In this act, you must go to the Gauntlet of Shar. In the inner Sanctum, you will have a choice to either kill the Nightsong or spare it.

Kill the Nightsong so you can kiss her later after the dialogues. The dialogue option will be to complement her new hairstyle. You will also get a swimming scene at the camp. If you persuade Shadowheart to leave the Nightsong, she will dive into a deep depression.

She will not talk to you, but she will eventually forget everything. In Act 3, you can have a skinny dipping scene at the camp with Shadowheart in BG3 after the celebrations.

How to raise Shadowheart approval rating

Shadowheart, being the follower of Shar, is not as evil as she looks. She likes to spread love and avoid violence, especially against innocent animals. Petting dogs and helping children and the elderly are the ways you can increase Shadowheart’s approval rating in BG3.

During the dialogue, using persuasion and intimidation choice rather than resorting to fights is preferred by her. Finally, she has a hatred for the Githyanki people and despises Lae’zel. During the dialogue, siding with Shadowheart and not with Lae’zel will further increase your approval rating.

As you progress through the story, you can tell her she likes Night Orchids and swimming. She will also tell you about her past as a Shar worshiper. Don’t try to know too much about her past; only let her share it with you.

Best build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart is a High Half-Elf and belongs to the Cleric class. She is the main healer of the group and can be valuable to the party. When you start with her, she has high Wisdom, Dexterity, and Constitution.

For the best Shadowheart build, ensure you have the Light Domain subclass. This is the best subclass of Cleric because it balances out all the damage and healing powers of the character.

For the Gear, you must choose those armor pieces that support your character while healing. This includes the Wapira’s Crown, the Reaper’s Embrace, the Blood of Lathander, the Joltshooter, and the Glowing Shield.

Shadowheart companion quest walkthrough

Shadowheart’s companion quest starts as soon as you recruit her. The companion quest is called the Daughter of Darkness. Nothing will progress through this quest until you reach the Blighted Village. There will be a statue in the village that will alter Shadowheart’s magic.

After conversing with Shadowheart, you will realize that she is a worshiper of Shar in BG3. You will now have the choice to either keep her in your party or let her continue her journey alone. If you let her go, this quest will end here.

If you go with her, you will find out more about Shar and her relationship with her. Near the end of this quest, you will find out about Shadowheart’s parents, and she can choose to either keep her parents, which will also trap her with Shar’s curse, or let them go and free herself from the curse.