How To Find The Nightsong In Baldur’s Gate 3

Some quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be completed immediately, while others span through the majority of the game. One of the longest quests in BG3 is the “Find the Nightsong” quest. Find the Nightsong quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is found in Act 1, and runs all the way till the end of Act 2.

The quest has multiple choices that players can make hanging the outcome of the quest. Throughout the two acts, you can gather different clues and talk to people to figure out the location of the Nightsong in BG3.

How to find information about Nightsong’s Location in BG3

You get the “Find the Nightsong” quest towards the start of Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. As soon as you arrive in the Druid Grove, you can talk to Liam and he will give you the quest. Liam informs you that since you are heading for Baldur’s Gate, there is a wizard in the city, Lorroakan, who is ready to pay a huge reward to anyone who brings him the Nightsong, supposedly a flower.

Gather clues about the Nightsong in Goblin Camp

After you get the Nightsong quest in BG3, the first time the quest makes itself appear is when you visit the Goblin Camp. The objective states that Nightsong is being held in a temple, so you naturally suspect the Defiled Ruins near the Goblin Camp.

The Defiled Ruins are in the lowest part of the Golin Camp. Go through the Heavy Oak Door in the Shattered Sanctum. Here, you will find Priestess Gut. Defeat her and you’ll get a key that you need to progress. With the key, take the stairs leading west from the altar and into the building. The door here is locked and can only be opened by the key players’ loot from Priestess Gut.

Go through the door to reach the Defiled Ruins and search the area. The path is quite linear and it will take you to the Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle, which is a part of finding Nightsong quest in BG3. The puzzle is quite simple. You need to rotate the stone discs and set the one under the light such that only dark moons are under the light.

After you solve the puzzle, lockpick the lever next to the pillar and head deeper into the Defiled Ruins to the Underdark. Explore the area and continue searching from Nightsong. Make your way to Grymforge as you search for her.

As soon as you reach Grymforge, the trail goes cold. Nightsong wasn’t found in the Defiled Ruins or the Underdark. From here, the quest goes on a rest and you don’t find any more objectives for it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Nightsong location in Act 2

After your searching efforts in the Underdark, you can just go on with the game into Act 2. In Act 2, players get a main quest where they are supposed to enter the Thorm Mausoleum and complete the Gauntlet of Shar.

Inside the Gauntlet of Shar, head north from the Gauntlet of Shar fast travel point to go and meet Balthazar. Talk to Balthazar and tell him that Ketheric sent you to find a relic for him. Doing this will help you learn the location of the relic, which is Nightsong by the way, and Balthazar will order you to clear the path for him.

At this point, you want to complete the Gauntlet of Shar area by finding and placing all the Umbral Gems at the ancient altars. The second ancient altar that requires three Umbral gems will open the gateway to Verge of the Shadows room and in front of the statue of Lady Shar, players can find the entrance to the alternate dimension, the Shadowfell.

As soon as you interact with the Shadowfell entrance, you are transported to Nightsong’s prison in BG3. Turns out Nightsong was a person and not a flower like we were told all along.

The path ahead seems like a dead end as there is nowhere to go, but in Shadowfell, you can jump long distances, allowing players to jump to the floating rock far away. This is made clearer by the player character saying that they feel much lighter. Descend through the prison to Nightsong herself. Here, players have three Choices.

Let Balthazar take Nightsong

After a few dialogues, Balthazar will tell you to stop distracting him as he prepares to send Nightsong, or Aylin, to General Ketheric Thorm in BG3. Here, select the option “Go on, then. Take the Nightsong to Ketheric. Get it over with.”

This sees Nightsong telling you that she will find you when she is free and have her revenge. Balthazar teleports Nightsong and you progress in “Find Ketheric Thorm’s Relic” quest.

For the other options, players need to attack and kill Balthazar however their build allows them to.

Kill Nightsong

After you kill Balthazar, Shadowheart prepares to strike down Nightsong with Lady Shar’s spear, Spear of Night. Shadowheart asks permission to deal with Nightsong how she sees fit, and Nightsong reveals that Shar is a wicked goddess and doing her bidding will put a terrible blood price on Shadowheart’s head.

Here, select the dialogue option “Kill her. Let’s finish this ritual”. Shadowheart will summon Shar’s spear and drive it through Nightsong. Shar then communicates with Shadowheart, choosing her as a Dark Justiciar. She is ordered to kill General Thorm and cleanse Shar’s church in Baldur’s Gate.

Save Nightsong

Instead of killing Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also choose to spare her life and free her from prison. Convince Shadowheart to spare her life and she will end up throwing the spear into the abyss below.

She places her hand on Nightsong’s shoulder and the immortal is freed from her prison. Aylin or Nightsong transforms into her immortal form and flies away, cleansing corruption from the Shadow Cursed Lands and goes after Ketheric Thorm.

Should you kill or save Nightsong in BG3

The best choice regarding Nightsong in BG3 depends on how you want to play. Letting Balthazar take Nightsong might not sit well with Shadowheart who wanted to kill Nightsong on her Lady’s orders and this will affect Shadowheart’s character questline.

Killing Nightsong in BG3 is undoubtedly the worst option, as even though it makes Shadowheart happy, you lose an extremely useful companion from your party. The entire Shadowheart questline will abruptly end and the worst part is that this is irreversible.

You cannot get Shadowheart back for your party in this playthrough again. The best option in our opinion is to save Nightsong. This allows players to save Shadowheart from Shar’s influence, and since she made the choice on her own, she wont resent you for this. On top of that, you get the legendary Selune’s Spear of Night, one of the best weapons in BG3.