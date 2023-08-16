Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Romance Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows its players to romance chosen companions, the earliest of which is a ruthless fighter, Lae’zel. Hailing as a Githyanki soldier in BG3, Lae’zel is a brutal warrior that prefers dominance and dislikes emotional displays.

Due to her harsh personality, she might come off as rude and mean initially, but it is all worth it if you want to romance Lae’zel in BG3. This guide explains everything you need to do to gain her approval and ultimately romance her, but we will start with her location first.

Lae’zel location in BG3

The first time you will come across Lae’zel is during the prologue of Baldur’s Gate 3, and she will be a member of your party on the Nautiloid ship. As the prologue ends, you will learn about the crash and how Lae’zel left the party after it.

The second time you will encounter her in BG3 would be when you make her join your party again by helping her. She would be stuck on the Ravaged Beach, imprisoned by two Tieflings. Free Lae’zel from their grasp, and she will again join your party.

However, the consequences can be drastic if you fail to rescue her. Lae’zel can end up dead, and then you will have no chance to romance her in Baldur’s Gate 3, so be careful.

How to get Lae’zel’s approval

You can gain Lae’zel’s approval in Baldur’s Gate 3 by understanding her personality and what she likes. Perform the actions mentioned below to score high on her approval.

Be straightforward and make direct choices that are straight to the point

Insult others whenever you can

Reject any side quests that are being offered and any other distractions

Resort to violence

Exhibit determination and marital prowess

Go against Shadowheart

Make pro-Gith statements

Agree with everything Lae’zel says

How to romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Romancing Lae’zel after you have gained high approval from her in BG3 is relatively easy. First, you must complete the ‘Druid Grove Storyline‘ and choose to rescue Halsin and other refugees from the Goblin Camp instead of leaving them there.

Following this, there will be a celebration at the camp where you can talk to Lae’zel. Either choose the “Are you… asking for sex?” or “Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight” dialogue options, leading you to bedroll with her. A romantic scene will be triggered if everything goes well, showing a sexual encounter between you and Lae’zel in BG3.