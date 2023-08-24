Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Companion Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 features plenty of Paladins in the game, and Minthara is one of them. Minthara can deal a lot of damage to the enemies by enhancing the spell using Divine Smite. Like other Paladin class characters, Minthara is also a great spellcaster in BG3.

As the storyline of BG3 begins, you will find out that she has her loyalties with the Goblins, but once you recruit her, you will persuade her to leave the Goblin Leaders and join your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to recruit Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Minthara, you first need to go to her secluded chamber in the Shattered Sanctum. Once you get there, you will find out that she and other Goblins are looking for Tieflings.

For Minthara to attack Tieflings, she needs his location, which you must give her to gain her trust. After giving Minthara the location of Tieflings, which is Druid Grove, make your way to the location along with the Goblins.

Here, you will get the chance to begin the dialogue once you defeat Teiflings along with the Minthara. At the camp, you will get the option to start a romance with her.

After that, you must pass a DC20 persuasion check the next day when she suspects you are not on her side. Doing so will recruit Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to romance Minthara in BG3

As said, you can romance Minthara at the Druid Grove camp after you defeat Tielfings and his army. Like any character, you will get different dialogue options with her.

Choosing the dialogue that Minthara likes will increase her Companion Approval Rating. By doing so, you will be able to romance Minthara in BG3.

How to raise Minthara approval rating

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can improve Companion Approval Ratings by selecting the right dialogue. The same thing can be said for the BG3 Minthara. The main thing that you need to do is first Attack Tiefling at Druid Grove and betray Zevlor. Doing these things will increase the approval ratings of Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best build for Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can get different spells as you level up, starting from level 2. The best option for the Minthara build is Divine Favour, Thunderous Smite, and Cure Wounds.

You will get access to BG3 feats once you have reached level 4. The best feat to choose for Minthara is Great Weapon Master. Selecting this will give you the +10 on the damage output and decrease your rollback of attack.

At level 4, you will unlock two extra slots for the spell, for which you can choose the Magic Weapon and Branding Smite.

Minthara companion quest walkthrough

The companion quest of Minthara will begin once you decide to be on the side of the Minthara to attack the Druid Grove. After that, you need to make her free from the Goblin side. You can do so by defeating her or by passing multiple DC20 checks.

Once you have won her trust and recruited her, the companion quest of Minthara will finish in BG3.