Should You Make A Deal With Gortash In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 tests its player’s decision-making skills by giving them various choices throughout the game. It is up to the players to evaluate the circumstances, look for better options, and then face the consequences. One such deal is presented to the players by Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3, who wants to get his hands on an item called the Netherstone during the “Consider Gortash’s Bargain” quest.

You will come across this quest as part of the “Get Gortash’s Netherstone” quest and must decide wisely. So without further ado, let us get into this quest and the consequences of each choice.

Is it better to make a deal with Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lord Enver Gortash is a politician NPC who wishes to obtain the Netherstone and wants your help. During his Archduke ceremony, you will encounter him in the Wyrm Rock Fortress of Baldur’s Gate City. He will offer you a deal asking you to get him the Netherstone and rule the Elderbrain, and in return, neither he nor his people will harm you or your party.

If you choose to go ahead with this deal, you will just have to worry about dealing with Orin to get the Netherstone in BG3 and not Gortash himself. This will make the game a lot easier for you. However, you cannot pursue this deal if you want to romance Karlach in BG3.

Due to Karlach’s ancient history with the devil, she is unaccepting of any deal made with the devil or his accomplices. If you seal this deal, her approval will go down immensely, and you cannot romance her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, if you go ahead with the deal, Gortash will help you while tackling the Elderbrain, and he will die in the process, so not much benefit comes from this deal.

What happens if You don’t make a deal with Gortash

The consequences of not making a deal with this NPC are pretty straightforward. You will simply turn against him in BG3. You have to attend his ceremony, and you can even attack him there. Considering the number of Steel Guards and Guards around him, it will take you forever to beat him, and you will make things unnecessarily hard for yourself.

It is advised to spare Gortash during the Baldur’s Gate 3 ceremony if you do not accept his deal and attack him later when you find him alone without his Steel Guards and Guards.

Not making a deal with Gortash will also help you gain Karlach’s approval and give you better chances of romancing her in BG3.