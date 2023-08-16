How To Lift The Shadow Curse In Baldur’s Gate 3

During Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be roaming the Shadow Cursed Lands. The Shadow Curse status effect constantly drains your HP unless you take refuge in places like Moonrise Towers or use a Moon Lantern. Luckily, there is a way to lift the shadow curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can roam safely.

This can be done with the help of a side quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 called Lift the Shadow Curse that you can accept and complete during Act 2 of the game.

How to protect yourself from the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two types of Shadow Curses

Minor Shadow Curse

Major Shadow Curse

Minor Shadow Curse

You can protect yourself from ninor Shadow Curse easily. This curse only affects you outside the Last Light Inn. You can protect yourself from this curse by using the following methods.

Use Light Torch: You can use light torches during this curse. This will protect your party and will not let you drain your HP. The drawback of using torches is that if any person gets out of the enlightened area, he will deal damage from the curse.

Use Light Spells: You can use also use light spells to protect yourself. This spell includes Light, Dancing Light, and Faerie Fire spells. We would not advise you to use this method as the spell only lasts for some time. However, you can use the spell when one of your party members gets separated from the group and is taking damage.

Blessing Of Selune: The permanent way to get rid of the Minor Shadow Curse is to get blessings of Selune. You will permanently get this buff when you defeat Fist Marcus and defend Isobel. Once you get this buff, your whole party will negate the effect of Minor Shadow Curse. This is also great because now you can carry a weapon instead of a torch.

Major Shadow Curse

The Major Shadow curse is more difficult to negate. The curse will only be negated by using a Moon-lantern or Pixie Bell. You can get The Moon lantern from Kar’niss which can be found during your journey to Shadow Lands near the Mountain Pass. Harpers can also be found here. You can choose either side.

Our advice is to ambush Kar’niss and defeat him. In this way, you will obtain Moon lantern. Now you can move freely in Shadow Lands.

Pixie: Inside the Moonlantern, you will find a Pixie. A cutscene will start and you will be given a choice to free the pixie. Freeing Pixie is the right thing to do and for your kindness, she will reward you with Pixie’s Blessing. This Blessing will allow you to move freely in Shadow Lands without any problem