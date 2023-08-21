How To Recruit Karlach In Baldur’s Gate 3

The old saying to “never judge someone by how they look” perfectly fits Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, whom you can recruit and romance. Karlach, with a single horn protruding from her skull and her red blood-colored skin. Appearance-wise, she will remind you of the devil. But she is far from it.

Karlach was also captured and escaped the nautiloid ship. And has a worm in her skull like you and other party members. She is an unlockable party member, and you can recruit her. You will find her during Act 1 of your playthrough in the Risen Road region. She will be injured and resting near a bed of rocks past the running stream of water.

She is involved with the Find and Hunt the Devil quests in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you are doing those quests, you will find Karclach easily.

Karlach’s Location in BG3

Karlack will be located near the ruined building where you get the quest to hunt the devil. From the building where the paladins are located, climb down the hill. From there, follow, and it will lead you to a water stream. A tree acts as a bridge on it, and you’ll find Karlach resting on the rocks recovering from her injuries.

Talk to Karlach

When you interact with her, she will recognize you as being on the nautiloid with her. This allows you to bond with her. Appreciate her flames and agree with what she says. She will ask for your help to deal with the paladins.

She is very talkative and compassionate compared to the other party members. Having her in your party is always entertaining. Her rough demeanor aside, she is a sweet and kind character looking for friends as you level up your relationship with her by playing the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take out the Paladins

After you have talked with Karlach and agreed on defeating the Paladins, head back to the location she mentioned. Defeat the paladins there. The fight will not be too difficult as you are still in the game’s early stages. But make sure to take a short rest before you begin.

After defeating the paladins, you will get the sword of justice. This is a two-handed weapon that a Paladin best wields.

Head back to Karlach and tell her you took care of the Paladins. After saying so, Karlach will unleash her anger and be available to recruit at your camp. Do not be alarmed, as she is a Barbarian, and raging is what they do. So this is normal for them. After she calms down, you can recruit Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Wyll and Karlach confrontation

Karlack and Wyll will not be on the best of terms when they first interact with each other. Wyll was also recruited to kill her by his patron. They will both get angry at each other, and you must convince Wyll that Karlach is not evil.

You can do this by selecting the Persuasion dialog and passing the roll for a check. Make sure to do a quicksave beforehand to get the result you want. Sometimes the rolls go against you. After doing this, you will have convinced Wyll to be nice to her.