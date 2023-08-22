Where to find Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Thaniel is a boy in Baldur’s Gate 3 who has been trapped in the Shadowfell for centuries. Your quest is to save him from the darkness while retrieving his other half, Oliver. During this adventure, you will be aided by Haslin and complete two quests such as Waking up Art Cullagh and Lift the Shadow Curse.

If you complete each quest and save Thaniel, you will unlock Haslin as your companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will also have partially lifted the shadow curse from the Shadow Cursed Lands. But you must make a specific choice with the Nightsong to fully dispel the curse.

Thaniel’s Location in BG3

After finding Haslin at the Shore, he will explain where you can find Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3. Thaniel is trapped in the Shadowfell for centuries, and now it is up to Haslin to find him alone. This place will be to the north of the Last Light Inn. He will be just outside the protective barrier of the inn. Refer to the map for an exact location.

Chances are you probably already have done these quests. But if you have not, you will need a Moonlantern to survive the curse. Alternatively, you can get blessings of Selune from Isobel that work the same way. But the Moonlantern is the best item. You can also open the lantern and free the Dolly Pixie inside to get her blessings.

How to save Thaniel

The best way to save Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3 is by Waking up Art Cullagh. However, this requires you to complete certain objectives given below:

Visit the Last Light Inn

Art Cullagh is at the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is found on his bed in an ill state. Talk to Cullagh and choose the following dialogue options to kick start the Wake Up Art Cullagh quest:

I’ve heard the name “Thaniel” from a friend of mine – Haslin.

Can he hear you?

What’s wrong with him?

That song – have you heard it before?

Did you already check for personal effects?

I’ll see what I can discover.

Talk to Halsin

Head to your camp to find Haslin at his tent. Talk to him about a boy called Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can choose the following dialogue options for this interaction:

There’s a Flaming Fist recuperating in Last Light. Seems he escaped from the curse – and he spoke of a boy called Thaniel.

After mentioning Thaniel to Halsin, he gives a brief backstory of who Thaniel is, and you must save him to save the land and everything else that comes with it. Haslin insists on coming with you and waking up Art Callaugh. However, that requires you to find the Battered Lute.

Kill Malus Thorm

The battered Lute instrument will help you wake up the Art Callaugh. However, acquiring it requires you to defeat Malus Thorm. He is found at the House of the Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choose the following dialogue options to easily kill Malus Thorm without attacking him:

A student, yes. Please enlighten me.

Examine the sisters and their implements

Why not have them bone their skills to each other?

My magic has blinded me – I see now that Shar is the only path. Show me how – I beg of you.

You will need to pass a few checks to do so. If you fail, Malus and his nurses will attack you. You will then need to defeat him conventionally. After Malus is killed in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must loot his corpse to acquire the Battered Lute.

Wake up Art Callauigh

Once you have collected the battered Lute, return to the Last Light Inn, play the Lute you acquired, and Wake Up Art Cullagh. After playing the lute, you will wake up Cullagh, and he informs Haslin about the whereabouts of Thaniel. You need to select the following dialog options.

I found a lute. It seems to have belonged to the Flaming Fist.

Pull out the lute you found and play it a little.

Meet Haslin at the shore

When Cullagh wakes up, he will have a brief discussion with Haslin concerning Thaniel. However, he cannot put words together to mention the exact location of the boy. However, he does mention smelling Lavender whenever he imaged Thaniel. That’s going to be your hint to find Thaniel.

Furthermore, you must head over to the shore and talk to Haslin. Follow the dialogue options given below and begin the venture into the Shadowfell to save Thaniel:

First, I want to know what to expect.

Hold on – shouldn’t I come with you?

Defend the portal

Knowing the location of the Shadowfell, Haslin uses his magic to open up a portal leading to the area in BG3. However, due to his fragile magic, he assigns you a task to defend the portal from the enemies trying to destroy it. These shadows are several in number but low in health. Therefore, you will not have much difficulty killing them all.

Once all enemies are killed, Haslin comes out of the Portal with Thaniel in his hands. However, when notices, Haslin realizes that half of Thaniel’s part is missing from his soul.

How to find Thaniel’s other half

After saving Thaniel from the Shadowfell, you will know that parts of his soul are missing. This will initiate the “Lift the Shadow Curse” quest in Bg3. During this quest, you must return to the camp and talk to Haslin about Thaniel.

Talk to Haslin

He explains how the Shadowfell distributed Thaniel into two parts, one being sent into the Shadowfell while the other staying back. However, darkness has corrupted the other half making him evil. These are the dialogue options during this interaction:

Tell me how I can help.

Any ideas on how to find this missing half?

Once Thaniel’s essence is found, what then?

I met a shadow child before – a little boy called Oliver. Around Thaniel’s age.

Join me.

Visit the Shadow battlefield

Once at the Shadow battlefield, you must head to the Ruined Battlefield at the coordinates X: 65 Y: 33. Here, you will come across Oliver, the other half of Thaniel, in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to beat Oliver

After finding Oliver at the Ruined Battlefield in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will converse with him, leading to a battle. Below are the dialogue options you must choose during the interaction with Oliver:

I know who you really are, and where you really belong. You need to reunite with Thaniel.

Don’t make this harder than it needs to be.

Fight the shadow parents

After the interaction, Oliver opens a portal that leads you between the House of Healing and Moonrise Towers. As you enter the area, you will have to face the shadow parents of Oliver.

You will find Oliver trapped inside a Bubble called Nightdome. After you have taken care of his shadow parents, Oliver comes out of the bubble and converses with you.

Convince Oliver to return

You must convince him to return to Thaniel by selecting these dialogue options:

You have what you want, but not what you need: Thaniel. He is your friend, your kin – he is you.

You were very brave and resourceful. Think of how much you can help Thaniel.

Change is good. That’s what growing up is all about. Together, you two will become more than you were before.

Once Oliver is convinced to return to Thaniel, you must gather your allies and return the Light Last Inn. Talk to Haslin at the camp as Haslin joins the conversation explaining his side of the story. Furthermore, in the end, you will unlock Haslin as your companion in Baldur’s Gate 3.