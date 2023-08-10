Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion Romance Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can romance any of the companions in your team, including the Astarion. He is a bit different than the others. He is a vampire, and his approval choices make him unique. We will now see where he can be found, what he likes and doesn’t like, and how to romance him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion location in BG3

The Astarion is one of the few companions you will find at the start of BG3. Astarion can be seen after you have completed the prologue. Now you must head towards the Roadside Cliffs waypoint, which is also near Gale.

Moving southwest and past the crashed Nautiloid near the water would be best. He stays here until you meet him, but it is uncertain where he will go if you don’t meet him in time.

How to get Astarion approval

Astarion is a proud companion with a class to him. He belongs to a noble class; this is why he is only self-centered and only thinks of himself. Good deeds don’t mean a thing to him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion approval choices

The Astarion approval choices revolve around being noble and ruthless, cruel and unforgiving to everyone.

Support his actions and ideas.

Showing support towards creatures that are referred to as monsters. These include devils and goblins.

Be ruthless and unforgiving to everyone

Be dramatic like him

Brag about your power

Appreciate the finer things

Support his special condition and offer help where possible

Astarion disapproval choices

Astarion hates when you show remorse or affection for anything he deems useless and unworthy. These choices will not let you romance Astarion in BG3. His disapproval choices are

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Showing love and affection towards anyone

Being compromising and being weak

Exercise restraint toward threats

Judging Astarion regarding his condition

Astarion is the opposite of Shadowheart. Whereas Shadowheart wants to help the poor and show care and affection towards children and animals, Astarion deems this unnecessary and weak. He likes when you invite him to feed you or on the enemies. When you understand his condition and help him, his approval increases significantly.

How to romance Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Like other companions in BG3, you must increase his approval rating until it reaches the green. To romance him, you must gain that approval rating before the Rescue Druid Halsin quest.

When you have enough approval and have completed the Rescue Druid Halsin quest, you can talk to Astarion after the Save the Refugees side quest in the camp during the celebrations.

Select the following choices to have a romantic scene with Astarion.

Really? Saving lives is awful?

True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.

And what’s your idea of a little fun?

All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

Next, you must go to the bedroll and either sleep alone or invite Astarion to your bed. This way, you can have a romance with Astarion in BG3.