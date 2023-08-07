Being a party-based RPG, players need to recruit new companions in their game to help them make their party versatile and conquer new difficult challenges. Baldur’s Gate 3 has multiple companions that you can recruit to your cause. Some of these automatically join your case as you progress and others will travel with you during quests and others you have to recruit yourself. This guide will list all the main recruitable companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

How to recruit all companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

All companions that you recruit in BG3 can be directly recruited after you meet them. In order to recruit the NPCs, you need to be quite friendly with them and lend a helping hand when they need it.

If you are talking to them, you need to avoid antagonizing the NPC. Be friendly and they will agree to join you. If you antagonize them on the first meeting, it is highly likely that it will result in a fight and you will have to kill them.

For the first four companions, simply asking them to join you in the first encounter is enough. They are all also available quite early on in the game before you even get to the Emerald Grove in BG3.

Below is a map of all the places where you can find these recruitable companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

How to recruit Shadowheart

Shadowheart is a High-Elf Trickery Cleric with an Urchin background. Shadowheart can be recruited as soon as you wake up on the Ravaged Beach. She is unconscious near you, just approach and wake her up. Make sure you don’t try to steal her artefact. Just be friendly to her and ask to work together and she will be the first member of your party.

How to recruit Gale

Gale is a Human Wizard with a Sage background. Gale can be found in the Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. See the orange spot on the map.

Gale is found close to the crash site where you wake up. Shortly after recruiting Shadowheart, follow the path north of the wreck and you can find a purple portal here. Interact with the portal, and you need to pull Gale out of this portal.

If you mess up the skill check, players will rip off Gale’s arm and lose Gale. If you do manage to save Gale, Gale will be grateful and you will have the option to recruit him in your party in your conversations.

How to recruit Astarion

Astarion is a High-Elf Rogue with a Noble background. Astarion can be found in Act 1 of BG3. See the purple spot on the map.

Go through the crash site where you fight Intellect Devourers. On the other side, you should see Astarion moving around angrily. Talk to him and he will try to trick and kill you. De-escalate the situation and then ask him to join.

How to recruit Lae’zel

Lae’zel is a Githyanki Fighter with a Soldier background. You find her for the first time in your first battle in Nautiloid as you both wake up in the same room. After the crash, you will have to look for her in the Wilderness. near Cathedral Ruins before getting to Emerald Grove. See the yellow spot on map.

Lae’zel is held in a cave by Tieflings. Either convince them to leave the place or fight and kill them. Once they are gone, break open the bottom part of the cage and Lae’zel will drop to the ground. Talk to her and ask her to join you in getting rid of the parasite inside your brains.

How to recruit Wyll

Wyll is a Human Warlock in BG3. He can be found in Emerald Grove during Act 1. See Red Spot on the map.

Head north from the Ravaged Beach to find the Emerald Grove and the sanctuary of the Druids. Here, Wyll will be fighting off some Goblins. Help Wyll defeat the goblins and you will unlock the ‘Rescuing the Druid Halsin’ quest.

Head inside the Grove and you will see Wyll in the training area, teaching people how to fight. Talk to him to recruit him.

How to recruit Karlach

Kalach is an Asmodeus Tiefling Barbarian of unknown origin. Karlach can be found north of the Blighted Village, along the Risen Road in BG3. See Blue Spot on map.

Talk to Karlach and you can accept to help her defeat Anders and his fake Paladins. Doing so will tip the scales in your favor. Karlach will go back to the camp, and you can talk to her there so you can recruit Karlach in BG3.