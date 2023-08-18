How to Recruit Minsc In Baldur’s Gate 3

Minsc can be recruited during Act III of BG3 and is the last companion to be recruited. Minsc also appeared in earlier installments of the game. Recruiting Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3 is more complicated than recruiting the other members. Minsc can only be recruited if you have Jaheira as a party member in BG3, as their quests overlap.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc location

You can locate Minsc in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. Once you start Jaheira’s quest High Harper, you must go to the Counting House to progress it. In the Counting House, you will talk to the head clerk there and pursue him to give you the Vault Pass.

After entering the vault, you will find that the vault is locked. You can get the code of the vault from the Head banker, who is located on the second floor of the Counting House. Two guards guard him, and you must perform a DC25 skill check if you get spotted. There you will find a book that will give you the code 1-3-5-6.

Go to the vault, ungroup from the party, and stand on each plate one by one in the correct order without stepping on any other plate.

After entering the vault, try to find Minsc who is now apparently working for fake jaheira and by proxy for the Absolute in BG3. It is up to you to protect Minsc from the Absolute now if you want to recruit him.

Finding Minsc in Sewers

Enter the Lower City Sewers through the Manhole near Bloomridge Park. Search for Minsc here. You will come across a puzzle in Abandoned Cistern. In this puzzle, you must raise the water temperature and level to the optimum level.

To solve the Abandoned Cistern puzzle, follow these steps:

Ungroup from the party and choose one character. If the water level rises to a critical level, the whole party will take damage if ungrouping is not done.

Click on the water level valve and let the water level rise.

Wait for a few seconds (4-5 seconds) and activate the other valve.

If done perfectly, the gate will open, and you can enter now.

Fighting and recruiting Minsc

You will find Minsc and the fake Jaheira there in BG3. It is important to save your game before the fight, as this one is brutal. First, kill all the side enemies and fake Jaheira; by doing this, in the end, all your focus will be on Minsc. Deal damage to him, but make sure that the final attack is not lethal. If you kill him, Jaheira will leave your party.

After performing the last attack, you will be able to talk to him. Convince him not to kill Jaheira in BG3, as he tries to attack her and tell Minsc that the other Jaheira was a fake one. At this moment, he will start running to find his Hamster. Follow him. After he finds the Hamster, you can recruit him.