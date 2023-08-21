Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll: The Blade Of Frontiers Walkthrough

Companion quests are necessary to play BG3 in all its essences. Wyll is a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate,3, and to add him to your party, you need to play through ‘The Blade of Frontiers’ companion quest. You will meet Wyll in Druid Grove twice and have the chance to add him to your party on the second encounter.

Later on, you will also have the option to romance Wyll. If you make a particular choice in this quest, you can add another member to your party, Karlach. So let us look into where to find Wyll and how to play through his quest.

How to complete the Blade of Frontiers quest in BG3

The ‘The Blade of Frontiers’ quest begins after you meet Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3. This quest has two main parts; one requires you to hunt down Karlach, and the other requires you to kill the goblin, Spike.

1. Recruit Wyll

In BG3, you will find Wyll in Emerald Grove at the gate for the first time. A fight will have broken out against the goblins, and Wyll will be on the Tiefling side. You cannot interact with him now, so wait for the fight to end.

Once the fight has ended, go to the Hollow until you see the path splitting into two. Take the right one, and you will be led to a training area. This is where you will come across Wyll for the second time, as he will be teaching some fighting tricks to Tiefling children.

Now you can interact with him, and he will tell you he wants to find a devil. After listening to him, offer him to join you, which will recruit him to your party as a companion. This will begin The Blade of Frontiers quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

2. Look for Karlach

Now that Wyll’s companion quest has begun in BG3, your job is to help him find who he is looking for. In your first conversation with Wyll, he will tell you that he is looking for a devil named Karlach that has made her way to Faerun. A yellow circle bordering the area you need to search for Karlach will also appear on your map.

Begin the search by ensuring Wyll is at your party during it. Exit the Druid Grove, take the stone bridge, and then keep moving north till you see a river. Now you must make your way to the other side of the river.

Here, you will see rocks in the river that can be used as stepping stones, so make your way to the other side by jumping on them. Head east to the right, and you will reach the southeast area of the highlighted circle on the map. This is where you will find Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3.

3. Recruit Karlach

When you come across Karlach, she will not attack you, but you can attack her. If you choose to attack her, you will have to kill her, which will have severe consequences later. Killing her will reward you with her Infernal Robe.

However, it is recommended to talk to Karlach first so you can hear her side of the story. You will realize that Wyll has been tricked and will also have the option to recruit Karlach into your party.

4. Converse with Wyll

After talking to Karlach and recruiting her in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can go back to Wyll and tell him about Karlach’s true nature and how he has been deceived. This will change his opinion of Karlach, and he will be relieved that he did not kill her.

5. Take a long rest

After talking to Wyll, rest, and then Mizora will appear. Mizora granted Wyll all his powers and still had control over him. She will be furious that Wyll did not obey her orders by sparing Karlach, and as a punishment, she will give Wyll a pair of horns.

6. Go to the Goblin Camp

The other quest included in Wyll’s companion quest, The Blade of Frontiers in BG3, involves you going to the Goblin camp to look for Spike. As you must have noticed earlier, Wyll has a missing eye. He will reveal that a goblin named Spike had something to do with it. It would be best if you headed to the Shattered Sanctum, where he will torture a prisoner.

7. Talk to Spike about Mizora

In this quest, Wyll will be looking for Mizora. Ensure he is at your party during this quest, and then talk to Spike at the Goblin Camp. Spike will tell you that Mizora is not present there, and then you can proceed to kill Torturer Spike.

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Blade of Frontiers rewards

After you finish the ‘Wyll: The Blade of Frontiers’ companion quest in BG3, you will earn the following rewards: