Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel: The Githyanki Warrior Walkthrough

Lae’zel is a Humanoid Githyanki Warrior in Baldur’s Gate 3 who can be added to your party as a companion through a companion quest called The Githyanki Warrior and romanced later. Lae’zel’s Companion Quest is essential if you want to focus on curing the tadpole affecting you. This guide explains Lae’zel’s location and how to complete her quest in BG3.

How to complete The Githyanki Warrior quest in BG3

To begin ‘The Githyanki Warrior’ quest, you first need to meet Lae’zel and add her to your party. You must complete the following steps for this companion quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

1. Recruit Lae’zel

Lae’zel is one of the earliest companions you encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3. In the prologue, you will see her on the Nautiloid with you. After the ship crash, you will find her imprisoned by two Tieflings just north of the crash site at the Ravaged Beach. The coordinates will be x-axis 240 and y-axis 354.

You must free her from the Tielfings to add her to your party. Go over to them and drive the dialogue in favor of setting Lae’zel free. Once released from the Tieflings, you can talk to her and add her to your party as your companion in BG3.

2. Look for Zorru

When you talk to Lae’zel, she will reveal that she wants to cure the mind flayer tadpole. She heard the Tieflings talk about someone named Zorru and wanted to look for him.

You can find Zorru in the Hollow at Druid Grove. When you reach Druid Grove, you can first talk to its leader Zevlor who will give you info about Zorru’s location in Baldur’s Gate 3.

3. Interrogate Zorru

When you find Zorru in BG3, you can interrogate him nicely or let Lae’zel do the job. Lae’zel is searching for the Githyanki Creche that might be useful in curing the tadpole and needs information.

Zorru will reveal the last location of the Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3. He will tell you that he last saw them at a bridge near the Mountain Pass, so that is where you are headed. Travel west of your current location until you reach a village in the north, and then continue west again.

This is where you will find the bridge and the Githyanki, and a cut scene will trigger between them and Warrior Lae’zel in BG3.

4. Find the Githyanki Creche

Find the Rosymorn Monastery near the Mountain Pass and head to its basement. This is where you will find the Githyanki Creche; now, all that remains is to cure the parasite.

5. Try taking the Mind Flayer tadpole out

In the Githyanki Creche, you will discover that their scientists have devised a machine to cure the parasite in BG3. You can try it, but unfortunately, it will fail, destroying the machine.

6. Converse with Lae’zel

Seeing the machine destroyed, Lae’zel would be in disbelief and tell you that someone must have messed with the machine. This will make her call the Githyanki Inquisitor, leading you to a demanding boss fight. Once you get through this boss fight, The Githyanki Warrior quest is over.

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Githyanki Warrior rewards

You will earn the following rewards from completing the Githyanki Warrior companion quest in BG3.