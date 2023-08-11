Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Romance Guide

Minsc is a character that played a part in previous parts of the Baldur’s Gate games. Like other companions, you can romance Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is known for his fan-favored hamster companion that transforms and expands itself like a giant.

This guide spans acquiring Minsc’s approval to romance him in BG3. So without any further delay, let’s get started!

Minsc’s location in BG3

The location of this fantastic character is yet unknown. However, in Baldur’s Gate 3 official launch trailer, It can be heard that Jaheria’s narration says that he can be held captive by the Cultists.

As time progresses, you can expect the potential to help this fan’s famous character. Take revenge or help him so that he can get his freedom back.

His ability points are undetermined until now in the game, but in the previously offered games, he came with high strength, constitution, and dexterity. And given the following trend, we expect him to get high scores in his abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to get Minsc approval

This information is presently unknown as the character is known to have an extreme outlook on his life.

Choices to gain Approval

The Following actions can likely increase Minsc approval in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Committing acts of bravery and heroism.

Letting him commit acts that involve bravery and heroism.

Taking action by keeping his love for animals in mind before doing them.

Choices to gain disapproval

The following actions can likely decrease his approval:

Committing acts of cowardness and showing vulnerability.

Committing acts of treason.

Doing actions that might hurt his sentiments and morales regarding his love for animals

How to romance Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

It is too early to tell whether this character yields to your seductive methods. However, Larian Studios has confirmed that you can romance all companions, including Minsc, in BG3. Minsc is an exemplary character; having him on your team is a great asset.

The character makes an excellent threat for both long-range and battering ram. We hope this guide was informational for you, helped clear the confusion surrounding this character, and provided you with deep insight into him.