Diablo 4 Scosglen Region Guide

Scosglen is one of the five massive regions in Diablo 4. It is located on the northeastern side of the Sanctuary. It is considered a border that divides Dry Steppes towards the south while Frozen Sea to the northwest. This region is home to three types of enemies.

The first kind is your standard monsters ranging from Ghouls to Quillrats. Following them up will be the Super Uniques such as Gaspar Stilbian. Lastly, you will come across several bosses in this region that mostly deal poison damage to wipe you out.

You can access the Scosglen region at a minimum level of one. This is due to the fact that it is one of three regions in D4 that must be completed in order.

Hence why the such a low minimum level. The Scosglen region is surrounded by emerald forests that are home to several blood-thirsty Werewolves.

The cold climate doesn’t give justice to the region either as anyone going lost in the woods can only be heard through their blood-cluttering screams of terror.

Crafting Materials

Scosglen may be a large region of Diablo 4 but it is home to only one exclusive crafting material. You will come across a unique material called the Howler Moss Herb which can only be found in the Scosglen region. It is one of the most useful materials to acquire for crafting potions, elixirs, and incense.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Altars of Lilith

During your venture into the region of Scosglen, out of all Altar of Lilith locations, you will come across a total of 32 Scosglen Altar of Lilith scattered all around different parts of the region.

Hopes Light: Consists of one Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Strength.

North Shore: Consists of four Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Strength, +2 Dexterity, and +2 Intelligence.

Tur Durla: Consists of one Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Intelligence.

Deep Forest: Consists of three Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Dexterity and +2 Intelligence.

Westering Lowlands: Consists of three Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Dexterity and +2 Willpower.

The Emerald Chase: Consists of three Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Strength, 2+ Intelligence, and +2 Dexterity.

Wailing Hills: Consists of three Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Strength, +2 Willpower and +2 Intelligence.

Caen Adar: Consists of one Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Strength.

Strand: Consists of two Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Willpower.

The Downst: Consists of three Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Strength, +2 Dexterity.

Highland Wilds: Consists of six Altars of Lilith that grant +2 Strength, +2 Dexterity, +2 Willpower, and +2 Intelligence.

The Shrouded Moors: Consists of three Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Strength, +2 Intelligence and +2 Willpower.

Moordaine Lodge: Consists of one Altar of Lilith that grants +2 Willpower.

Dungeons

With several side activities, you can perform in Diablo 4, the one that stands out the most with its unique rewards and the loot dropped by elite-level enemies are dungeons.

There are a total of 25 dungeons you can find in the Scosglen region in Diablo 4. All dungeon locations in this Region reward you with an Aspect that you can use as a modifier on your weapons and items.

Hopes Light

There is 1x dungeon in the Hopes Light: Flooded Depths. You can reach it by going north from the Northshore area in Scosglen. This dungeon rewards the Necromancer class the Aspect of Empowering Reaper

Northshore

There are 3x dungeons in the Northshore: Callibel’s Mine, Sunken Ruins and Howling Warren. The Callibel’s Mine is found northeast of the Marowen waypoint and rewards the Barbarian class the Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster.

Sunken Ruins is located northeast of the Callibel’s Mine and rewards the Barbarian class the Aspect of Ancestral Force. Howling Warren can be reached by going southeast from the waypoint and rewards the Rogue class the Aspect of Arrow Storms.

Tur Drula

There are 2x dungeons found in Tur Dura: Wretched Delve and Underroot. Wretched Delve is found on the northeast of the Tur Durla waypoint and rewards the Sorcerer class with the Aspect of Static Cling.

The Underrot dungeon is sitting on the south of the waypoint and does not have any class-exclusive rewards and provides the Aspect of the Expectant to each class in D4.

Westering Lowlands

You will come across 2x dungeons in the Westering Lowlands: Demon’s Wake and Broken Bulwark.

The Demon’s Wake is located southeast of the Frebreak Manor waypoint and rewards the Rogue class with the: Aspect of Uncanny Treachery. The Broken Bulwark dungeon can be found southwest of the Demon’s Wake and rewards the Ghostwalker Aspect to each class in D4.

The Emerald Chase

There is only 1x dungeon in the Emerald Chase: Stockade. This dungeon can be found by heading north of the Cerrigar waypoint. It rewards the Druid class the Crashstone Aspect.

Wailing Hills

There are 3x dungeons in the Wailing Hills: Raethwind Wilds, Penitent Cairns and Vault of the Forsaken. Raethwind Wilds is found southeast of the Braestaig waypoint and rewards the Aspect of the Inner Calm to all classes.

The Penitent Cairns is found northeast of the waypoint and rewards the Barbarian class the Deathwish Aspect.

The vault of the Forsaken can be reached by going northeast from the Penitent Cairns dungeon. It rewards the Necromancer class with the Requiem Aspect.

Strand

When exploring the Stand region, you will find 4x dungeons: Domhainne Tunnel, Luban’s Rest, Garan Hold and Mariner’s Refuge. Domhainne Tunnel is located west of the Corbach waypoint and rewards the Sorcerer class with the Aspect of Efficiency.

Luban’s Rest is found southwest of the waypoint and rewards the Rogue class with the Cheat’s Aspect. For the Garan Hold, you must be southeast of the waypoint. It rewards the Barbarians class with the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind.

The Mariner’s Refuge can be found by going northeast of the waypoint and it rewards the Druid class with the Overcharged Aspect.

The Downs

You will come across 2x dungeons in the Downs: Sarat’s Lair and OldStones. Sarat’s Lair can be easily reached by heading southeast from the Cerigar waypoint. It rewards the Sorcerer class with the Snowvielded Aspect.

The Oldstone dungeon can be accessed by heading northwest of the Under the Fat Goose Inn waypoint. It rewards each class with the Edgemaster’s Aspect.

Highland Wilds

A total of 3x dungeons are located in the Highland Wilds: Maddux Watch, Hive and Whispering Pines. Maddus Watch can be reached by going south of the Under the Fat Goose Inn waypoint. It rewards the Sorcerer class with the Charged Aspect.

Just northeast of the Maddux Watch dungeon, you will find the Hive which rewards the Necromancer class with the Aspect of Swelling Curse. Northeast of the Hive is where you will find the Whispering Pine. It rewards the Druid class with the Ballistic Aspect.

The Shrouded Moors

Only 2x dungeons are found in the Shrouded Moors: Aldurwood and Jalal’s Vigil. Aldurwood is found northwest of the Tirmair waypoint and rewards the Necromancer class with the Aspect of Reanimation.

Jala’s Vigil on the other hand is located on the far northeastern side of the Aldurhood dungeon. It rewards the Rogue class with the Bladedancer Aspect.

Moordaine Lodge

There are 2x dungeons in the Moordaine Lodge: Twisted Hollow and Feral’s Den. Twisted Hollow is found southeast of the Mariner’s Refuge and rewards the Rogue class with the Shadowslicer Aspect.

Head Northeast of Twisted Hollow to reach the Feral’s Den. It rewards the Druid class with the Aspect of Quicksand.

Strongholds

Strongholds follow a similar concept of fighting different types of elite monsters and earn unique rewards. There are three Scosglen Strongholds in Diablo 4. Below we have given all Stronghold locations in Scosglen:

Hope’s Light

Look in the northern tip of the map and you will find the Hope’s Light stronghold in Diablo 4.

There are no nearby waypoints. The closest one is Marowen which can be found near the western shoreline. This is going to be near the place where you find the Sodden Growths (if you have done that side quest) in the game.

Tur Dulra

Located in the Tur Dulra area in the Scosglen region. This stronghold consists of Demons and Skeletons.

The easiest way to reach the stronghold is by teleporting to the Tur Dulra waypoint and heading northeast. However, you must be at a minimum level of 15 to access the Stronghold.

Moordaine Lodge

Found in the Moordaine area of the Scosglen region, this stronghold consists of Wildlife. The nearest waypoint you can use to reach the area is located in Strand.

Using the Corbach waypoint, you can head northeast to reach the Moordaine Lodge stronghold. But do keep in mind that you must reach level 20 before getting access to the stronghold.

Waypoints

Waypoints are a type of portal that allows you to travel across areas in the region without the need to cover the entire route. They provide easy access to areas in Diablo 4.

There are a total of 8 Scosglen waypoints scattered all around the different areas of the region. Below we have listed all waypoint locations in Scosglen: