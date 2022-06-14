The Sims 4 Style Influencer Career Guide

The Style Influencer career in Sims 4 is undoubtedly one of the most challenging but rewarding. You will learn new skills and abilities by completing different Work from Home tasks. This guide will cover all the details you need about the Style Influencer Career in Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Style Influencer in The Sims 4?

You can start working as a Style Influencer expert by going to the phone and selecting Find a Job. Alternatively, you can also go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Find a Job option. You will find a complete list of available careers, and you can choose Style Influencer.

It is a Work from Home career, so you will be doing tasks by staying at home. After completing the tasks, you will get the next Shift. Style Influencers will also get a Digital Sketch Pad that can be used for learning new skills.

Best Skills and Traits For Style Influencers

Some of the best skills and traits for the Style Influencer are given below,

Friend of the World

There is no proper trait for this career, although Friend of the World is one we will recommend to you. This will allow you to talk to many other Sims, which is beneficial for your career.

Convivial

This trait can make your home a better place to gain the Charisma skill. The home will become a better place for you to talk with others.

As far as skills are concerned, till level 5, you will need Writing, Photography, Painting, and Charisma.

Style Influencer Career Levels and Job Ranks

When you start your career in this job, you will go through 5 levels before the Style Influencer career gets divided into two branches. After level 5, you can choose from the Stylish or Trend Setter branch. All 5 levels, jobs, and salaries can be seen below.

Level Job Salary 1 Rag Reviewer $152 2 Consignment Commentator $240 3 Wearable Wordsmith $304 4 Ensemble Author $384 5 Culture Columnist $616

Stylist Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the fifth level in your Style Influencer career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Stylish, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Dedicated Dresser $770 7 Textile Tactician $1,694 8 Wardrobe Wiz $2,387 9 Make-Over Miracle Worker $2,508 10 Personal Re-Imager $3,000

Trend Setter Career Levels and Job Rank

The second branch is Trend Setter, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Posh Profiler $651 7 Fashion Figure $1,575 8 Best-Self-Helper $2,233 9 It Sim $2,406 10 Icon O’Class $2,706

Best Mods For Playing Style Influencer in The Sims 4

Grimcookies’ Retail Therapy

If you’re using this mod, you will get about 17 items that you can mix and create an amazing style. You can make amazing styles using this mod in Sims 4. That is why this is an important mod for a Style Influencer career.

The Sims 4 Style Influencer Cheats

You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote Style Influencer, and Style Influencer will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.

You can use the following cheats to level up some specific skills required for a Style Influencer Career.