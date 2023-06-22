Diablo 4 Scosglen Stronghold Locations

Scosglen lies in the north of Sanctuary as a mid-game region for players to explore in Diablo 4. You will be heading here once your characters hit level 19 or 20.

Scosglen is home to another three strongholds for you to clear. Doing that will convince the townsfolks to return, unlocking new waypoints, merchants, quests, and dungeons.

Below are the map locations of all three strongholds in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4.

Hope’s Light

Hope’s Light is located right at the northern tip of Scosglen and the map in Diablo 4. You have to clear out a lighthouse here that has been overtaken by undead pirates.

This level-25 stronghold can be reached by teleporting to Braaestaig and then making your way northeast.

Note that the entrance to Hope’s Light will be initially closed. You have to use the winches to open the path but doing so will force you to fight Tidewitch Ne’Gana.

Completing Hope’s Light will earn you 100 Renown as well as unlock the Flooded Depths dungeon.

Moordaine Lodge

Moordaine Lodge lies to the right of Scosglen, just north of the Shrouded Moors. There is a Tirmair waypoint that you can use southwest of the Shrouded Moors to reach Moordaine Lodge. Either that or fast travel to Cerrigar and make a long trip east.

This is a level 20 stronghold which should be easy to clear for most players. You have to track down the bodies of three hunters here while defeating all sorts of beasts, facing the Beast of Moordaine at the end.

Completing the Moordaine stronghold unlocks two dungeons: the Twisted Hollow and Fearls’ Den in Diablo 4.

Tur Dulra

Tur Dulra is located on the western coastline of Scosglen in Diablo 4. The best and easiest way to reach this stronghold is by teleporting to Cerrigar and making your way through Firebreak Manor.

Stick to the main road while going northwest toward Tur Dulra and you will encounter few enemies.

Note that Tur Dulra is a level 30 stronghold in Diablo 4. This is also a necessary objective for Druids to unlock their Spirit Boons.

You have to free three druid spirits before defeating Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor. This mace-wielding demon is going to be not too happy to see you free the druid spirits that he had been harvesting.

Thankfully, Baelgemoth is an easy fight to do. He only has a couple of major attacks. You just need to be patient by circling around him.

Completing the Tur Dulra stronghold will unlock two new dungeons for you in Diablo 4: Underroot and Wretched Delve. Those are two more dungeons you can clear to unlock two more legendary aspects.