Diablo 4 Necromancer Class Overview

In Diablo 4, the Necromancer class can summon armies of skeletons and hulking golems to help them fight the demons. With a complex upgrade and summoning system, Necromancers are challenging to master.

Due to their fantastic defense capabilities, ability to cast dark magics, thrash enemies in close-quarters combat, and summon some of the most powerful minions, the Necromancer class will be a fan favorite in the coming days.

The lack of agility is the only drawback that plagues the Necromancer class in D4. Due to their overwhelmingly complex game mechanics, we don’t recommend the Necromancer class for newcomers. But, if you have decided to stick with the best class in Diablo 4, thoroughly read our Necromancer Class overview to get a complete picture of how this class works.

Necromancer class strengths and weaknesses in Diablo 4

Necromancer Class in Diablo 4 is extremely tanky. With proper defensive upgrades, they can take a lot of damage before going down. Necromancers should be the first choice for experienced players who prefer to play Diablo 4 solo.

Who needs someone else when they can have their army of minions? Right? You can’t go wrong with any Necromancer build in Diablo 4. Due to the huge number of buffs and debuffs available for the Necromancer class, players can build their character around any core skill from the Necromancer skill tree.

But all of this comes at a cost. Due to many skills and their modifiers, the possibilities for a Necromancer build are endless. This can be a deterrent for newcomers and even veterans alike. Necromancer is the slowest class in Diablo 4, and they lack the proper skills and buffs to enhance their movement speed. This makes the Necromancers vulnerable to bosses and elites.

Necromancer Skills Overview in Diablo 4

Like the rest of the four classes in Diablo 4, Necromancers have access to 6 skill trees, of which three are class specific. Here is a detailed overview of all the classes’ skills, enhancements, and passives.

Groups Descriptions Skills Enhancements Passives Basic Skills around which a Necromancer character is built. Bone Splinters – Hemorrhage – Decompose – Reap Enhanced – Acolyte – Initiate None Core A mix of defense and offense, Macabre skills establish the Necromancer class as one of the sturdiest. Blight – Sever – Blood Surge – Blood Lance – Bone Spear Enhanced – Paranormal – Supernatural Unliving Energy – Imperfectly Balanced – Hewed Flesh Macabre The efficient use of ultimates can make or break the game for players. Corpse Explosion – Blood Mist – Bone Prison Enhanced – Ghastly – Dreadful Spiked Armor – Skeletal Warrior Mastery – Grim Harvest – Fueled by Death Corruption Corruption skill allows Necromancers to cast powerful curses upon their enemies. Iron Maiden – Decrepify Enhanced – Horrid – Abhorrent Death’s Embrace – Amplify Damage – Skeletal Mage Mastery – Death’s Reach Summoning Efficient use of ultimates can make or break the game for players. Corpse Tendrils – Bone Spirit – Raise Skeleton – Golem Enhanced – Ghastly – Dreadful Death’s Embrace – Amplify Damage – Skeletal Mage Mastery – Death’s Reach Ultimate The efficient use of ultimates can make or break the game for players. Army of the Dead – Blood Wave – Bone Storm Prime – Supreme Gruesome Mending – Transfusion – Coalesced Blood – Tides of Blood – Drain Vitality – Necrotic Carapace – Serration – Rapid Ossification – Compound Fracture – Evulsion – Reaper’s Pursuit – Gloom – Crippling Darkness – Terror

In addition to the active skills, the Necromancer class can use 4 Key Passive abilities. These abilities trigger automatically upon meeting a specific condition (like using a skill that belongs to a specific category).

Necromancer class unique Dismount skill

Upon dismounting, Necromancers leap in the air and slam the ground to create a wave of bone splinters. These splinters pierce any enemies present in front of them.

However, to activate the Dismount ability, Necromancers must stay on their mounts for a few seconds without taking any damage. Dismounting via taking damage doesn’t activate the unique dismount ability.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Book of the Dead

This is a unique ability of the Necromancer Class. This unique ability is class specific, just like Enchantments for the Sorcerers. You can customize your summons using this skill in D4. All the summons will come with three unique specializations. But you can only select one.

All three specializations have stark differences from the rest. The specializations for the customizable summons also have unique upgrades available. This unique upgrade is different for each specialization, and it transforms the custom summon into something with specific traits that match players’ styles.

Last but not least is the Sacrifice feature. Players can sacrifice one of their summon permanently to earn special perma-skills. These are passive skills and some of the most powerful in Diablo 4.

Necromancer Legendary Aspects

Legendary Affixes are back in Diablo 4 but with a little caveat. Players need to find the legendary aspects first to obtain the legendary affixes. Legendary affixes are hidden inside the aspects and can only be obtained via two methods.

Extraction from legendary gear with the help of an Occultist or finding the Codex of Power by completing dungeons. Here is a complete list of Necromancer Legendary aspects in Diablo 4.

Necromancer Unique Items

Unique items are the most potent gear items. They have unique affixes that amplify your skills beyond imagination but can’t be re-rolled. Players nmustchange the world tier to 3, Nightmare, to obtain all unique items for the Necromancer class in D4. Here is a complete list of all unique gear items for the Necromancer Class.

Necromancer Class Stats Breakdown

The necromancer class has four primary stats that can be increased with exp points. Each stat generates two effects when it is increased by one, primary and secondary. Here is a complete breakdown of all Necromancer class stats and their effects in D4.

Stat Primary Effect Secondary Effect Strength No Effect. A 0.1% increase in the amount of healing. Intelligence A 0.1% increase in damage by skills. A 0.05% increase in resistance to all elemental attacks. Willpower A 0.1% increase in resource generation. A 0.25% increase in Overpower Damage. A 0.025% chance of dodging an incoming attack. Dexterity A 0.02% increase in critical strike chance. A 0.025% more chance of dodging an incoming attack.

Summary

Necromancer class are summoners of the dead. With a perfect grip over casting curses and fighting the demons in close range, the Necromancer class is highly overpowered and diverse in Diablo 4. Their weapons are Wands, Scythes, Swords, Daggers, and Shields. Necromancers use Essence as their primary resource to fight and deal shadow damage.

Necromancers perform best against Lilith’s armies with their minions’ help. Their main strength lies in summoning golems and skeletons, which can further be enhanced using the Book of the Shadows. Necromancers have diverse skill trees, including Macabre, Corruption, and Summoning. They can use offensive, defensive, and summoning skills, which are below.

Fan of both melee and magics in an action RPG? Look no further. The Necromancer class offers the best of both worlds.