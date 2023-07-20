Diablo 4 Druid Class Overview Guide

In Diablo 4, Druid is one of the most versatile classes you can use as a ranged or melee character to deal heavy damage. This class is best at shapeshifting and getting help from nature forces. The Druid skill tree has the most Passive and active skills in D4.

You can even swap skills on the fly, which allows you to do a heavy damage-dealing attack right after landing. This can become overwhelming for newcomers. We don’t recommend Druid as your first class unless you have complete mastery over D4 mechanics.

Druid class’ strengths and weaknesses in Diablo 4

Druids are highly tanky and can absorb much damage from enemies before going down. Their high burst damage well complements this. However, the Druid class has a few shortcomings of its own. Casting skills require a lot of Spirit, and conserving this crucial resource becomes difficult against stronger enemies.

Druids are setup dependent. You can’t carry a general Druid build across the end game. Players need to go for a particular build, like Nature Fury Summner Druid build, to maximize the benefits of the Druid class. Another concern while using the Druid class is their lack of speed without proper skills.

Druid Skills overview in Diablo 4

Like the other four classes in Diablo 4, the Druid class has access to 6 skill trees and their unique passives. Three of these six skill trees are specific to the Druid.

Groups Description Skills Enhancements (for all skills) Passives Basic It helps the solo players by allowing them to summon allies in the form of animals. Earth Spike – Claw – Storm Strike – Maul – Wind Shear Enhanced – Wild – Fierce None Core The skills from the wrath tree are a valid showcase of their offensive skills. Pulverize – Landslide – Tornado – Lightning Storm – Shred Enhanced – Primal – Raging Heart of the Wild – Wild Impulses – Abundance – Predatory Instinct – Digitigrade Galt – Iron Fur Defensive Grants skills to compensate Druid’s lack of defense against enemies. Cyclone Armor – Earthen Bulwark – Debilitating Roar – Blood Howl Enhanced – Innate – Preserving Ancestral Fortitude – Vigilance Companion The skills from the wrath tree are a true showcase of their offensive skills. Poison Creeper – Wolves – Ravens Grants skills to compensate Druid’s lack of defense against enemies. Nature’s Reach – Clarity – Call of the Wild Wrath The skills from the wrath tree are a true showcase of their offensive skills. Hurricane – Trample – Boulder – Rabies Enhanced – Natural – Savage Elemental Exposure – Charged Atmosphere – Endless Tempest – Electric Shock – Bad Omen – Crushing Earth – Safeguard – Stone Guard – Neurotoxin – Envenom – Toxic Claws – Mending – Provocation Ultimate Can equip only from this skill tree at one time. Cataclysm – Petrify – Grizzly Rage – Petrify Prime – Supreme Defiance – Natural Disaster – Circle of Life – Resonance – Quickshift – Natural Fortitude – Heightened Senses – Defensive Posture – Thick HidNature’sre’s Resolve – Unrestrained

Key passives are essential in the Druid class in Diablo 4 and their unique builds. Here is a list of all key passives for this class.

Perfect Storm

Nature’s Fury

Earthen Might

Lupine Ferocity

Bestial Rampage

Ursine Strength

Dismount Skill for Druid

Druid class’s unique dismount ability allows them to leap in the air, transform into Werebear and come crashing down upon their enemies. However, players must be on their mount for a few seconds to activate this ability. If you get hit by enemies and dismounted, this unique ability won’t trigger this way.

Diablo 4 Druid Spirit Boons system

Every class in Diablo 4 has a unique system exclusive to them. For the druid class, it is Spirit Boons. These are passive buffs that provide additional bonuses to the Druid class. You can unlock the Spirit Boons by offering four different animal spirits.

Each spirit tree offers four boons in the form of tiers. Players need to spend 25 spirits to unlock the first tier, 50 spirits to unlock the second, 75 for the third, and 100 to unlock the fourth for one animal. A total of 400 spirits is required to unlock all 16 boons from all four animals. There is a little catch. Snake spirit requires 100 spirits at once to unlock all 4 of its boons.

Players can choose only one boon from each animal tree. A maximum of 4 boons are allowed at one time. However, unlocking all 16 boons from all the animal trees allows players to equip one additional boon from any animal tree they want, increasing the count of equipped boons to 5. Here is a small overview of boon trees from all four animals in Diablo 4.

Animal Type Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Eagle Scythe Talons Iron Feather Swooping Attacks Avian Wrath Snake Obsidian Slam Overload Masochistic Calm before the Storm Wolf Pack Leader Energize Bolster Calamity Deer Prickleskin Gift of the Stag Wariness Advantageous Beast

Druid Legendary Aspects

Legendary aspects are the most potent affixes Diablo 4 has to offer. They can be affixed to rare or legendary items to bestow their legendary power on those items. Each rare item automatically upgrades to legendary upon receiving a legendary aspect.

Legendary aspects can be obtained as a codex of power by completing dungeons or re-rolling legendary items with the help of an occultist. All legendary gear drops have a legendary aspect that can be extracted.

Unique Items for Druid

Unique items in Diablo 4 are the most potent gear items that can only be obtained during the end-game sequence. Each unique item comes with a unique affix that grants a fantastic bonus to the players that can’t be re-rolled. Unique items are class specific.

Greatstaff of the Crone : Converts Claw skill into a storm skill and increases the damage of Storm Strike skill by 30%.

: Converts Claw skill into a storm skill and increases the damage of Storm Strike skill by 30%. Butcher’ser’s Cleaver : A 100% chance to inflict Fear and Slow upon your enemies for the next 4 seconds upon delivering a critical strike (lucky hit).

: A 100% chance to inflict Fear and Slow upon your enemies for the next 4 seconds upon delivering a critical strike (lucky hit). The Grandfather : This unique sword increases the damage by critical strikes by 40%.

: This unique sword increases the damage by critical strikes by 40%. Waxing Gibbous : Killing enemies with the Shred skill puts players in stealth for the next 2 seconds. Breaking stealth with a skill results in a critical strike.

: Killing enemies with the Shred skill puts players in stealth for the next 2 seconds. Breaking stealth with a skill results in a critical strike. Hunter’s Zenith : This unique ring grants a unique bonus for killing enemies with a shapeshifting skill.

: This unique ring grants a unique bonus for killing enemies with a shapeshifting skill. Insatiable Fury : This armor turns Werebear skills into your main and increases their ranks by 2.

: This armor turns Werebear skills into your main and increases their ranks by 2. Wolf’slf’s Glee : Druid has embraced his Werewolf form, and all werewolf skills gain two additional ranks.

: Druid has embraced his Werewolf form, and all werewolf skills gain two additional ranks. Tempest Roar : This unique helm generates 4 Fury from storm skills and converts base skills into werewolf skills.

: This unique helm generates 4 Fury from storm skills and converts base skills into werewolf skills. Vasily’s Prayer: This unique helm converts earth skills into werewolf skills and grants fortification for up to 1.6 seconds.

Diablo 4 Druid stats breakdown

These stats, directly and indirectly, impact how the players create their unique builds. Each stat improves attributes upon upgrading it and delivers two effects, primary and secondary. Primary effects are class-specific, while secondary effects are universal.

Stat Primary Effect Secondary Effect Intelligence This stat grants one armor per upgrade to Druid. This stat increases resource generation by 0.1% per upgrade. Willpower This stat increases damage by skills by 0.1% and overpowers damage by 0.25% per upgrade to willpower stat. Willpower also improves healing received by 0.1% per upgrade. Dexterity This stat grants one armor per upgrade to Druid. This stat increases the chances of critical strikes by 0.025 per upgrade. Strength No Effect This stat grant 1 armor per upgrade to Druid.

Summary

Druid in D4 is the most versatile class, as Druids can be Summoners, Casters, Shapeshifters, Melee fighters, or all in one simultaneously. They use a variety of weapons in the form of Staves, Totems, One-Handed and Two-Handed weapons. Druids have access to many skills they can use with the help of a unique resource, Spirit.

They can cast nature magic (storm and earth) and can summon various animals to their aid, like Ravens. Druids are excellent shapeshifters who can take the form of bears and wolves and channel their powers as their own. Druids in Diablo 4 have access to 6 skill trees from which wrath and companion skill trees are exclusive.

Some noteworthy skills for the Druid class are Tornado, Hurricane, Maul, Cataclysm, Wolves, and Trample. The Druid class’s unique mechanism is Spirit Boons which allows them to receive special passive bonuses from 4 animals.