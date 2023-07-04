All Altars Of Lilith Locations (Maps) In Diablo 4

Altars of Lilith are a type of collectible in Diablo 4 that give you a permanent stat buff. They are statues dedicated to the Daughter of Hatred that have been placed all over the five regions as shrines.

The only problem is that most of the Altars of Lilith are carefully hidden from plain view, so you can pretty much run past them without even noticing.

You are going to find your first Altar of Lilith statue during the prologue. While they do give off a red glow that is quite noticeable, fair to say, you are still going to need some help in finding all 160 Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4.

Considering that the permanent stat boosts from Lilith statues can be used by all characters on your account, it pays to dedicate time to finding them all.

Altar of Lilith rewards

Altars of Lilith offer players exciting rewards for their time and effort in finding them. Though these rewards vary from one Altar of Lilith to another, there are a few of them that are common throughout all of them.

These include a permanent increase in one of your stats, 10 Renown Points, and a little bit of XP. The list of stats that your character can increase at a given Altar of Lilith is as follows:

+2 Strength

+2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+5 Max Murmuring Orbs

+1 Paragon Point

If you manage to find and interact with all of the 160 Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4, then the total amount of stats that you might gain as a reward will be as follows:

+68 Strength

+68 Dexterity

+68 Intelligence

+68 Willpower

+100 Max Murmuring Obols

+5 Paragon Points

Where to find all Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4

As previously mentioned, it’s a pretty big hassle to find all of the 160 Altars of Lilith. One strategy you can use to make this task easy is to find them all region-by-region, instead of targeting them one by one at random.

The Altars of Lilith are scattered across the five different regions in varying numbers. The Fractured Peaks has the least amount of altars – a total of 28 – so that region should be a suitable one to start the hunt.

Dry Steppes

Located in the western parts of the Sanctuary is the Dry Steppes region, housing a total of 33 Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4.

You can find the most amount of altars here in the Kotama Grasslands, the Scarred Coast, and the Untamed Scarps subregions.

Each of these subregions has 4 Altars of Lilith, while the Chambatar Ridge, Jakha Basin, and Khargai Crags subregions have 3 of them. The rest of the subregions have either one or two of them.

To find all of them quickly, you could start from the top of the Kotama Grasslands region, then head southeast into the Khargai Crags to collect the two in its north. From there, you can make your way northwest into the Tsuma Rift and collect the ones there.

After that, you can turn your attention to the southern subregions and collect the altars in the Temple of Rot, Untamed Scarps, Jakhai Basin, etc. subsequently.

Finally, you can move on to the northwestern region and collect the last few Altars of Lilith placed along the eastern edge. Most of the altars should be in your main path, with the rest of them a slight detour away.

Collecting all Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith locations gets you the following permanent stat boosts in Diablo 4:

+12 Strength

+12 Dexterity

+18 Intelligence

+16 Willpower

+3 Paragon Points

Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks have the lowest number of Altars of Lilith among all regions in Diablo 4. You will find a total of 28 Lilith statues here with the Frigid Expanse subregion housing five of them, followed by four each in Desolate Highlands and Sarkova Pass.

To the west, east, and south are the Pallid Glade, the Seat of the Heavens, the Gale Valley, and the Dobrev Taiga subregions respectively; which contain three Altars of Lilith each.

The rest of the subregions including Kor Dragan, Malnok, and Nostrava hold only one of them each.

Collecting all Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith locations gets you the following permanent stat boosts in Diablo 4:

+12 Strength

+12 Dexterity

+12 Intelligence

+12 Willpower

+20 Max Obols

Hawezar

Hawezar lies in the southeastern pocket of Sanctuary. This region may look small on the map but it contains a total of 34 Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4.

Most of the subregions in Hawezar such as Blightmarsh, Dismal Foothills, Fethis Wetlands, The Writhing Mire, Toxic Fens, and Umir Plateau contain four Altars each.

In the eastern parts of Hawezar are the Forsaken Coast and the Rotspill Delta subregions, which contain three Altars of Lilith each. The rest of the subregions here only contain one.

Collecting all the Altars of Lilith in Hawezar is fairly easy. The easiest ones to get are at the edges of this region. You can start at the Umir Plateau, collecting all of the Altars here, and then moving clockwise, collecting the altars at the edges until you reach the Fethis Wetlands region.

Once you collect the altars here, you can move inward into Blightmarsh and grab the ones there. The same goes for the other subregions in the center.

Collecting all Hawezar Altars of Lilith locations gets you the following permanent stat boosts in Diablo 4:

+14 Strength

+12 Dexterity

+10 Intelligence

+12 Willpower

+50 Max Obols

Kehjistan

The Kehjistan region contains 31 Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4, just a dew short of the previous one.

Here, the Amber Sands, the Scouring Sands, and the Southern Expanse regions house the most amount of Lilith statues – 7, 6, and 5 respectively.

The Ragged Coastline to the west contains four altars, while Caldeum and the Fields of Hatred just a little to the east contain three each. The rest of the subregions only contain one altar each.

Collecting all the Altars of Lilith in the Kehjistan region is also pretty simple. You can start off at the northeastern corner of the Ragged Coastline and make your way anti-clockwise across the rest of the subregions, collecting all of the altars in each region as you pass through them.

Collecting all Kehjistan Altars of Lilith locations gets you the following permanent stat boosts in Diablo 4:

+42 Strength

+14 Dexterity

+12 Intelligence

+12 Willpower

Scolsgen

In the northernmost part of the Sanctuary is the Scolsgen region, containing a total of 34 Altars of Lilith statues in Diablo 4.

Six of them are in the Highlands Wilds subregion, while four are part of the Northshore. Most of the other subregions in this area contain three altars each, while only a few of them contain only one.

Although the way through Scolsgen is simple, it will require a lot of time to collect all of the Altars of Lilith here since it is by far the biggest region in D4.

You can start off in the southwestern corner of the Deep Forest and collect the first two altars here, making your way into the Westering Lowlands subregion.

Collect the three Altars of Lilith here and make your way north into The Emerald Chase and then into Northshore. Just like that, you can make your way clockwise through the edges, collecting all of them in each region and making small detours into smaller ones.

Collecting all Scosglen Altars of Lilith locations gets you the following permanent stat boosts in Diablo 4:

+20 Strength

+18 Dexterity

+14 Intelligence

+16 Willpower

Do the Altars of Lilith work for all characters in Diablo 4?

The answer to that question is a yes! Any Altars of Lilith that you unlock get tied to your account, meaning that all of your characters (alts) are going to get the statues’ permanent stats.

Finding all of the Lilith statues is going to take time, so you will be glad to know that the Altars of Lilith are not going to get reset in season. Hence, you only have to find them once on an account.

The more Altars of Lilith you unlock, the stronger your new characters are going to start off and the easier it is going to be for you to level them up fast for the Capstone dungeons.