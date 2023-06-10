Diablo 4 All Stronghold Locations And Map

Strongholds are areas on the map that were once inhabited by the locals but have since then been overtaken by evil. Your job is to clear out every Stronghold location in Diablo 4 to reclaim the area for Sanctuary.

Strongholds are just like dungeons except that they are teeming with far more powerful enemies in comparison. In addition, each Stronghold has a particular objective that you need to complete.

Clearing out a Stronghold location in Diablo 4 comes with many rewards. With evil gone, the townsfolk are going to return to the zone to give you access to new merchants, items, waypoints, and quests.

There are a total of 15 Strongholds to complete in Diablo 4, three in each of the five regions. If you see a red skull appear on your map while exploring, there is a Stronghold nearby.

Dry Steppes Stronghold locations

Ruins of Qara-Yisu

The Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold is found on the south side of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. The Stronghold is named after its area, and you can get there by moving south from The Accursed Wastes area.

On the way, you will come across the Shifting City dungeon, which you can attempt before or after clearing the Ruins of Qara-Yisu. Go through the small pathway south of the dungeon to reach your destination.

There are two side-quests, Phases of the Moon and Blood and Sweat, located on the north and south side of the Stronghold. So apart from clearing the Stronghold, you can attempt these to gain several rewards.

Temple of Rot

You can reach the Temple of Rot Stronghold by moving north from the Untamed Scarps area in Diablo 4. This Stronghold is in the center of the Temple of Rot area and is easy to locate.

You can also get to the Temple from the Fields of Hatred. You will find a small pathway joining the location of the Temple with the fields on the southeast side. So explore the area however you want for some good rewards.

The Onyx Watchtower

Make your way west from the Khargai Crags location to explore The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold in Diablo 4. This Stronghold is found on the Watchtower’s south side. You can also attempt the Kith and Kin side quest next to its location.

Additionally, this Stronghold is precisely on the opposite side of the Borza’s Hideout, so you can attempt all these activities while working on The Onyx Watchtower location.

Fractured Peaks Stronghold locations

Kor Dragan

The Kor Dragan is a Stronghold present on the north side of Western Highways in Diablo 4. You can reach this area by moving north from the Sarkova pass and crossing into the area marked as Kor Dragan.

You are going to find the Gathering Legions zone event in the same area as the Stronghold, so you can reach the area to attempt different things.

Malnok

The Malnok is the other Stronghold located on the west side of the Altar of Martyrdom area in Diablo 4. You need to take the enormous pathway toward the Malnok area to encounter this Stronghold. It can also be accessed by moving north from Lake Klokova.

You are also going to encounter Frosthorn, Ice Clan Champion, in the same Stronghold, so you need to come fully prepared for this location. Prepare yourself by bringing some health portions and a strong set of armor to clear the boss and the area swiftly.

Nostrava

To get to the Nostrava Stronghold, you need to move east from the Brinewood area before turning south in Diablo 4. The Stronghold is located next to the Nostrava Waypoint.

Multiple bosses rule the Stronghold, and you have to defeat Negala, Kozira, and Torvala to recapture the area.

Hawezar Stronghold locations

Crusaders’ Monument

To get to the Crusaders’ Monument Stronghold, you need to move south from the Pilgrims Cave in Diablo 4. Move through the small path that opens into a large area.

The Crusaders’ Monument can also be reached by heading north from the Unholy Altar area, so it is up to you which path you want to take.

Eriman’s Pyre

The Eriman’s Pyre holds a Stronghold that you can access by moving west from the Writhing Mire location in Diablo 4. You are going to find Oblivion, a dungeon, on the northwest side of the Stronghold.

This Stronghold can also be reached by moving northeast from the Dismal Foothills, so you can choose either of the passages to reach your destination.

Vyeresz

You need to move north from Toxic Fens to encounter the Vyeresz Stronghold in Diablo 4. The Stronghold is located on the north side of the Vyeresz Waypoint, and you can fast-travel to the marked location.

Inside the Vyeresz area, you can attempt Lost Cause and Left Behind side-quest. So this area allows you to collect different rewards by completing all the objectives.

Kehjistan Stronghold locations

Alcarnus

You can reach the Alcarnus stronghold by traveling southwest of the Seared Basin. It becomes easier if you have unlocked the Jirandai waypoint in Untamed Scarps just in the north.

If you are not coming in from Dry Steppes, fast-travel to Tarsark in the Scouring Sands and make your way northwest to reach Alcarnus in Diablo 4.

Altar of Ruin

The Altar of Ruin stronghold location is just south of the northern Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4. This area forms the northern central part of Amber Sands.

Do note that it is a long walk to reach the Altar of Ruin from Caldeum. The better way is to move north from the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint.

If you have not unlocked that waypoint, use your mount to travel northwest or west from the Sourcing Sands or Untamed Scarps respectively.

Omath’s Redoubt

Omath’s Redoubt can be found in the southwestern corner of the map. The stronghold is located between the Southern Expanse and the southern Fields of Hatred.

You can approach Omath’s Redoubt from either area but if you are heading from the Fields of Hatred, Omath’s Redoubt will be right in your path.

Scosglen Stronghold locations

Hope’s Light

The Hope’s Light Stronghold is located far north on the map of Diablo 4. You need to move north from the Cursed Scarps to find the next landmark. The path will take you toward the Cursed Bay; from here, you just have to head north to find this Stronghold.

You can also find the Flooded Depths dungeon by moving a little north from the location of the Stronghold.

Moordaine Lodge

Make your way northwest from the Shrouded Moors area to reach the Moordiane Lodge Stronghold in Diablo 4. The Stronghold is found in the center part of the area.

You can also reach your desired location by moving east from the Fiabre area. So your pathway will depend on your initial site.

Túr Dúlra

The Túr Dúlra is a Stronghold found in an area surrounded by multiple side quests in Diablo 4. Make your way north from the Deep Forest area to reach the Túr Dúlra area.

You might have already visited this Stronghold during the Druid: Spirits of the Lost Groove quest. Upon completion of this Stronghold, you will unlock the Waypoint that you can use later to Fast-Travel all over the map.