Where To Find Gaspar Stilbian In Diablo 4

Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4 is strange, unique, and an innocent demon. He is a high-ranking, unique elite with a level of 35. Just like many bosses and high-ranking elites, Gaspar Stilbian drops fantastic loot. Especially the Crushed Beast Bones, which you will need to upgrade the Light Healing potion, which is tough to find.

You can kill him endlessly to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4. Our guide will brief you on how to find the Gaspar Stilbian and kill him to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.

How to find Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Gaspar Stillbian is found in the dark coastal area northeast of Highland Wilds, north of Scar Area, and east of the Highland Wilds Shrine.

In the dark, you will see a lava pit, and Gaspar Stilbian will emerge from it after a while.

How to defeat Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Although Gaspar Stilbioan is Level 35 Unique Elite, he is a soft underbelly and easy to kill. Even when you approach him, he will not attack and will remain neutral. He will not do any significant damage, but the mobs around him will be a problem.

So, you should take care of the mobs first, and then you can go after Gaspar Stilbian. He is straightforward to kill, and a few frequent blows from any weapon will do the job. After you kill him, he will drop 5x Crushed Beast Bones and outcast Handwarps.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The fun doesn’t stop here. You can make a Crushed Beast bones farm by killing Gaspar Stilbian. For that, wait a while after you kill the Gaspar Stilbian, and he will endlessly spawn again and again, and you can kill him as many times as you want to get the Crushed Beast Bones.

This process will continue until you are satisfied with the Crushed Beast Bones. This is how you can find and defeat Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo IV.