Diablo 4 Demon’s Wake Dungeon Guide

The Demon’s Wake in Diablo 4 is a dungeon that you will find in the Scosglen. This dungeon is not available from the start, and to unlock it, you need to progress in the Campaign in Scosglen. You will find different kinds of enemies here, but Demon’s Wake in D4 doesn’t have a boss fight for you.

It is a big dungeon, so we have prepared this guide to help you find and complete it in Diablo 4.

Demon’s Wake location in Diablo 4

The Demon’s Wake dungeon is in Scosglen, within the Westering Lowlands subregion. The nearest waypoint to this location is the Firebreak Manor Waypoint. Fast travel here and continue south. The destination should be hard to miss as it is close to the waypoint.

Diablo 4 Demon’s Wake dungeon walkthrough

The dungeon can seem pretty easy to clear, and it is if you have a high damage-dealing build. The objectives for this dungeon are as follows;

Demolish the 2 Idol of Shaman statues.

Travel to the Ravaged Barracks and defeat all the enemies.

Defeat the Beast.

This dungeon has a lot of members of the Fallen family and demon-spawns. The area of the Demon’s Wake is pretty vast, so it is hard for you to get mauled by mobs. But you should keep an Unstoppable skill on you just in case. The vast area allows for more enemy spawns, so beware of the fact.

The biggest problem you’ll face here is the enormous area of the dungeon. The statues can be hidden almost anywhere. This can cause a lot of backtracking, so keep an eye on the minimap. The Ravaged Barracks will only appear after you destroy the statues.

Continue there until you start running into enemies. This is where another problem will arise. Due to the vast area, the enemies can be hidden in separate pockets. As the objective requires you to slay all the enemies, there will be a lot of backtracking.

The other problem would be the Fallen family members in Diablo 4. They have a unique characteristic of reviving small enemies. This can ultimately make the Demon’s Wake dungeon in D4 tricky for you. Target the Fallen enemies first, so you don’t have to worry about the revivals.

Once all the enemies are dead, the Beast will be instantly spawned. The Beast isn’t so much of a boss. Instead, it is an elite enemy with a mountain load of HP. Defeat the Beast to complete this dungeon.

Reward

This legendary aspect of Uncanny Treachery from the Codex of Power is rewarded for clearing the Demon’s Wake dungeon in Diablo 4. It is a defensive aspect that the Rogue Class can use.