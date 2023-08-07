How To Use Haste Effectively In Remnant 2

Haste is an extremely valuable status effect you can equip onto your build to benefit from its buffs in Remnant 2. The primary purpose of this particular status effect is to enhance the speed at which you perform various actions for your archetype build.

These actions include shooting, reloading, melee attack speed, movements, cast spells, using relics, consumables, and your evasion speed in Remnant 2. So by increasing that movement speed factor, Haste can be a game changer for your endgame build.

Especially in those clutch situations, you must rush onto your enemies and take them over by surprise. This guide will discuss how the Haste status effects can benefit your build and how you can get this specific status effect in Remnant 2.

What is Haste, and how to get it?

As mentioned above, the status effects for Haste are directly related to your movement speed which can vary depending on your actions. So to get haste, you can use different in-game items as well.

These include Relics, Skills, Rings, and Amulets in Remnant 2. For example, taking the Berserker relic will grant you Haste for a short period once you end up dodging the enemy attacks perfectly.

Similarly, the Death’s Embrace amulet grants you the haste status effect when your health goes below 50 percent.

Looking at the rings, you will see some like Anastasija’s Inspiration. Whenever you heal, this will provide your class haste for ten seconds. This ultimately synergizes well with the healing relics as it allows you to maintain that speed boost for your character in Remnant 2.

So if you are only looking out for the Haste in Remnant 2, you should be mindful in choosing those rings, amulets, and skills that can provide you specifically with this effect.

Types Grant Haste status effect Archetypes Hunter, Gunslinger, and Engineer Relics Berserker, Celerity, Frenzy, Accelerator, and Rush Skills Focus, Vigor, and Adrenaline Ring Anastasija’s Inspiration Amulet Death’s Embrace

Haste benefits for different Archetypes

Regarding the buff for these status effects, Haste does not fall short of any. This is because when this particular status effect kicks in, it increases the overall effectiveness of your offensive capabilities.

This comes in the form of a 7 percent increase to all your action speeds, including quicker use of consumable items, ADS speed, movement speed, evade speed, fire rate, reload speed, melee attack speed, etc.

How to use the Haste status effect effectively in Remnant 2

If you want to cash in effectively on the Haste status effect, then you need to select a specific class for your character. This can be the Hunter class etc., as they are a little agile compared to the rest.

Moreover, spend your resources on finding and equipping weapons with increased specs like quick fire rate, reload speed, etc.

Haste is often a one-time skill due to its cooldown factor, so choose your moment wisely when using it, like when you are in an intense situation where you are low on health and need to deal with enemies.

Lastly, applying Haste with other skills, e.g., Adrenaline, etc., affects your movement speed by further amplifying it for your build. So, you will benefit more from these combined status effects. This way, you can easily dominate your fights in Remnant 2.

Tips to maximize haste duration

If you have gotten a taste of the Haste effect and need to maximize the duration of its status effects, then you can do so by selecting a class that adheres more to its effects. This way, you can move on to the weapon and gear(item) selection, which lists this status effect as a passive/active effect in Remnant 2.

Furthermore, identifying the items containing haste is not as hard as you can spot the yellow icon. These will also have a lighting sign, so grab them when you see them in Remnant 2.

Limitations and drawbacks

So after discussing the usefulness of this Status effect, it would only seem fair that we also share the Limitations and Drawbacks of Haste in Remnant 2.

Well, the only limitations you will face for using Haste will be in the form of a cooldown. This would only mean that you cannot rely on using this specific status effect repeatedly to dominate your fights; instead, you will have to take your chances on using other effective strategies.

Moreover, with the added advantage of a movement speed boost, you also get affected drastically by losing a lot of stamina when you rely on the Haste status effect.

It is also essential to know that while you are speeding up your actions with Haste, you tend to generate some noise, which will alert the enemies in your surroundings. So you will end up dealing with them due to using Haste.